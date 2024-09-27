40 Blazers For Job Interviews That Are Both Chic & Professional

We’ve all been there: sweaty palms, memorized questions, and a large cup of coffee. What’s your greatest weakness? Past experiences? Do you have any questions for me? Job interviews can be extremely stressful. Everyone has their own tips and tricks to manage interview anxiety and make the best first impression, but if you’re anything like me, job interview anxiety is nearly impossible to beat. One of the many stresses of a job interview is picking out what to wear. How can you look professional but still approachable? Business casual is a neverending struggle. Thankfully, there is one thing applicants can always rely on: the blazer.

Blazers are an essential part of business attire, and a must to dress up any outfit. However, a blazer can have an effect much larger than simply elevating your outfit. When we dress in items that make us feel confident and prepared, it can lower stress and help us feel more self-assured.

When looking for the perfect blazer for your next interview, the options may be overwhelming, so that’s where this list comes in. With this wide variety of styles and prints, you’ll be certain to find the best piece for you. Job interview stress may be inevitable, but with a cute blazer that fits your style and makes you feel confident, you’ll be ready to take it all on.

H&M If you’re looking for a traditional fitted blazer with lapels, a front button, and pockets, this is the look for you. Great for when you just want a simple look and no stress surrounding your outfit. See On H&M

J. Crew Factory J. Crew is a brand that just feels like they’d have good blazers, and they didn’t let me down! This sweater blazer is comfy and maintains that classic fitted blazer look. It comes in a few colors, including a gorgeous green shade! See On J. Crew Factory

ASOS With the fun check print and slightly loose fit, this blazer is great for when you aren’t ready to fully commit to the oversized look. With the double-breasted detail, it’s sure to have you feeling professional. See On ASOS

Rare London During a job interview, you want to stand out and express yourself to your future employers. For more of a statement look, this swirl pattern is sure to turn heads and leave everyone remembering your name. See On Urban Outfitters

Quince This slouchy-fitting blazer is great for more casual interviews or for showing the cozy and laidback side of yourself. If you’re scared of feeling too structured or claustrophobic in a regular blazer, this is a good alternative. See On Quince

H&M This blazer has a more oversized fit, bringing you from the job interview straight to a night out. The double-breasted detail and the unique color options (burgundy?!) make this blazer an instant hit. See On H&M

Princess Polly If you’re looking to channel all those Matrix-y, spy vibes during your next interview, this blazer is for you. The faux leather and boxy style will leave you with an edgy and effortlessly chic look. See On Princess Polly

Forever 21 I’ll be honest, I’m not sure how a cropped blazer will go over at a formal job interview. However, this blazer with its checkered pattern and front pocket was too cute to turn down! See On Forever 21

PrettyLittleThing Belted blazers add a bit more structure to the traditional blazer. This tie up option is great for when you don’t want to compromise your own style and confidence for a heavily-tailored and boxy silhouette. See On PrettyLittleThing

Zara For another oversized and comfy look, Zara has you covered. With a classic design including lapels and the double-breasted detail, this jacket does a great job of balancing formal and casual. See On Zara

ASOS This bright and unique blazer makes a statement. Without a collar, this blazer subverts a huge part of the traditional blazer. It adds cinching at the waist for a more fitted silhouette. With all these changes, this blazer still remains cute and professional. See On ASOS

Sister Jane Job interviews are often the setting for a strict dress code, but who says you can’t add your own flare? That’s exactly what this blazer does by adding a cowboy-esque fringe detail to the traditional blazer collar. See On Urban Outfitters

H&M For another belted look, this extra warm jacket is the best layer to have you looking stylish both during your interview and on your commute. With shoulder pads, this blazer is certainly more shaped than others on this list, but the emphasized waist contrasts with the shape nicely. See On H&M

Forever 21 For another faux leather look, this Forever 21 blazer offers all the style and edgy vibes but without a huge price tag. A bit oversized, this blazer is great not just for job interviews but also as a fall fashion staple. See On Forever 21

American Eagle For another cropped and more casual look, American Eagle has got you covered. Not excessively cropped, this blazer falls more at the waist, and would look great layered over a skirt or dress. See On American Eagle

Abercrombie & Fitch Linen blazers are breathable and more loose, giving you comfort during the stress of a job interview. This Abercrombie & Fitch blazer also includes a cute stripe pattern, showing some personality. See On Abercrombie & Fitch

Daisy Street On the search for a blazer that matches your bright and fabulous personality? Try out this Daisy Street option. This shiny, checkered blazer is built for self expression, and the offsided button adds so much style! See On Urban Outfitters

Blu Pepper For a more casual twist on the blazer, this Blu Pepper look has pre-rolled up sleeves. Great for hot days, or to show your interviewers that you’re ready to roll up your sleeves and get to work! See On Nordstrom Rack

Abercrombie & Fitch Fall is coming, and with it, cold weather. If you’re looking to stay chic and professional rain or shine, this blazer coat is for you. It will make a great layer for your commute, getting you in that business mindset. See On Abercrombie & Fitch

Sister Jane This Sister Jane blazer gives you the traditional blazer style, with lapels and a double-breasted detail. However, the statement pearl buttons add an air of elegance and luxury to the piece, which your interviewers won’t miss! See On Urban Outfitters

Free People This double-breasted blazer ties at the front, creating a gorgeous silhouette. This would work great as both an everyday blazer and an extra layer once the weather gets cold. See On Free People

BLANKNYC This loose-fitting blazer adds some funky flare to the traditional style. You can dress this piece up or down depending on the occasion. It’s sure to become a staple in your closet. See On Free People

Madewell Another more casual option, the rumpled terry makes an interesting texture for this killer blazer. The olive green color is sure to turn heads, too. See On Madewell

Bershka I’ll be the first to admit, this may not be the best for a traditional job interview. However, there are many jobs out there, and maybe you’re applying for one in which a frayed hem blazer fits perfectly! And even if you aren’t, this blazer is quite possibly one of the most stylish ones I’ve ever seen. See On Bershka

Sister Jane For a funky twist on the classic blazer, this Sister Jane look is a must. The baby blue color combined with western-style cord detailing around the collar and cuffs make this jacket an absolute show-stopper. See On Urban Outfitters

Forever 21 This blazer, with its tweed material, is a preppy and stylish must-have. This plaid print is giving me all the dark academia feels, and it even has a matching top and skirt! See On Forever 21

Dokotoo This blazer harkens back to the traditional style. With those statement silver buttons along each side, though, it adds just enough flare to give you that standout look. See On Amazon

Princess Polly There’s something about brown leather that screams fall to me. If you’re looking to channel all those autumnal, vintage vibes for your next interview, look no further than this cute Princess Polly blazer. See On Princess Polly

Free People This green checkered print with pink flowers is serving bright spring vibes, which I am so down for. Through this blazer, you can balance your own personal style and the demands of business fashion. See On Free People

Nasty Gal This blazer definitely differs from the traditional job interview-style blazer, with its bright colors and checkered print. But if it’s speaking to you, I say go for it! See On Nasty Gal

H&M The weather is getting colder, and if you want your new blazer to protect you from snow and below-freezing wind, this textured blazer is a necessity. Double-breasted and coming in a gorgeous pink color, it’s giving Jackie Kennedy in the best way. See On H&M

Zara This brown, round neck blazer subverts some of the classic blazer elements, like lapels, without ever losing its formal and stylish vibes. The balloon sleeves are such an interesting design choice, and really set this look apart! See On Zara

Mango Pinstripes are a go-to when it comes to business casual prints, this Mango blazer puts a twist on the classic, with its khaki color and thin-striped print. This is great for when you are looking for a versatile print that’ll go with any item you have in your closet. See On Mango

Loft Tweed is a must when it comes to dressing up for the office, and with a plum-colored print, this Loft blazer adds just the right amount of style to your job interview look. See On Loft

Future Collective For a real deconstructed-style blazer, Future Collective has you covered. Denim sleeves contrast with traditional navy blue lapels and front pockets to give this blazer a really unique and gorgeous look. See On Target

Dynamite For another tweed look sure to stun, check out this Dynamite blazer. With standout black lining along the front pockets and the waist, this blazer is effortlessly chic and formal. See On Dynamite

Babaton This linen blazer differs from others on this list by maintaining a firm shape despite the linen material. This is for you if you’re looking for a comfy material but with all the traditional elements and shapes of a regular blazer. See On Aritzia

Fox\’s When looking to add a little more personality to your look, patches are a go-to. Over top this blazer’s traditional checkered print are numerous cute and unique patches, such as stars, adding a fun twist to your next job interview outfit. See On Fox’s

Uniqlo Uniqlo is known for its high-quality products, which means you’ll have this simple oversized blazer for many job interviews to come. With its clean print that’s great for layering, you’ll never grow tired of this essential piece. See On Uniqlo