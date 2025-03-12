12 Birkin Bag Dupes That’ll Save Your Wallet But Won’t Sacrifice Style

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It’s not just a bag, it’s a Birkin! Avid fashion lovers live by that saying, because you can’t truly say you love fashion if you didn’t grow up dreaming of the day you bought your first Birkin bag. According to literally any girl in a 2000s rom-com, the Birkin bag is the hottest item you just need to have. As I have gotten older, though, I’ve realized a Birkin is a lot harder to buy than those movies made it seem. If you take a scroll through your FYP, you can easily learn about the lengthy process that goes into purchasing a Birkin, and just having the money to afford it isn’t enough. You basically need to win over the sales associate, and then if you’re lucky, they will offer you a few bag options — and the likelihood of them even being the exact one you wanted is slim. Seriously though, who has time for all of that?

If you’re like me and are dreaming of carrying around the most coveted bag, it’s best to look at some Birkin bag dupes. In 2025, dupes are cool. They aren’t considered knockoffs, because saving your money is chic, and you can hardly tell they aren’t the real thing! Here are some Birkin dupes to consider adding to your closet and saving your wallet.