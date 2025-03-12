12 Birkin Bag Dupes That’ll Save Your Wallet But Won’t Sacrifice Style

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
It’s not just a bag, it’s a Birkin! Avid fashion lovers live by that saying, because you can’t truly say you love fashion if you didn’t grow up dreaming of the day you bought your first Birkin bag. According to literally any girl in a 2000s rom-com, the Birkin bag is the hottest item you just need to have. As I have gotten older, though, I’ve realized a Birkin is a lot harder to buy than those movies made it seem. If you take a scroll through your FYP, you can easily learn about the lengthy process that goes into purchasing a Birkin, and just having the money to afford it isn’t enough. You basically need to win over the sales associate, and then if you’re lucky, they will offer you a few bag options — and the likelihood of them even being the exact one you wanted is slim. Seriously though, who has time for all of that?
If you’re like me and are dreaming of carrying around the most coveted bag, it’s best to look at some Birkin bag dupes. In 2025, dupes are cool. They aren’t considered knockoffs, because saving your money is chic, and you can hardly tell they aren’t the real thing! Here are some Birkin dupes to consider adding to your closet and saving your wallet.
- Kate Spade Madison Satchel ($107)
Kate Spade has always been the go-to for the high-end yet affordable bag. This bag comes in a pastel lavender shade, making it the perfect color for spring. It also comes in black if you’re looking for the perfect neutral for everyday wear. It also comes in three different sizes.
- XB Xibang Satchel Handbag ($37)
The “Walmart Birkin” has been breaking the internet recently, since it’s almost identical to an actual Birkin and less than $40. This bag comes super close to the real thing, it may even be hard to spot the difference.
- Romytisa Lychee Grain Top Handle Bag ($109)
This bag has the looks and the quality of a Birkin. You can get this Birkin dupe in almost any color you want — no waiting for a sales associate to pick it out for you! With plenty of five-star reviews, you can guarantee this is one solid dupe.
- Fable England Mini Blue Alice Tote ($92)
If you are looking for a bag with a bit more pizazz, then this Alice Tote from Fable England is the perfect addition to your next look. Unlike a typical Birkin, this tote plays into the luxury style of scarf handles — something Jane Birkin would be sure to love.
- Michael Kors Hamilton Satchel ($159)
Michael Kors may not be Hermes, but still a luxury label nonetheless. If the Birkin style is what you are looking for but you still want something made by a known brand, this MK bag is the perfect choice. It comes in black and cream, is just the right size to fit all of your essentials, and is affordable enough that you don’t need to save it for just special occasions!
- Romytisa Leather House Top Handle Bag ($125)
Hermes introduced the “House Birkin” in 2019, a limited-edition piece that not many have been able to get their hands on. Romytisa created an almost exact lookalike for an actually affordable cost, so you can get the whimsical house look on your daily bag!
- FORPEXIAL Walmart Mini Leather Satchel Bag ($77)
The “Walmart Birkin” collection is proving it has variety! This mini handle bag taps into other Hermes designs for inspiration. This bag specifically looks similar to the Hermes Kelly, and comes in 23 different color options.
- Mellow World Virginia Ostrich Pattern Satchel ($89)
An ostrich pattern bag is a rare find, and an ostrich pattern Birkin-style bag is even more rare. Luckily, you don’t need to dig through the internet to find one. Belk has a dupe almost identical to the animal print Birkin. Plus, faux leather will always be better than the real thing.
- Vern Leather Handbag ($110)
Rory’s Birkin in Gilmore Girls has been on my Pinterest board for years now, and her having that bag made me need to have it. It is literally the Barbie pink Birkin of my dreams, and Vern has a similar dupe literally in a shade called Barbie Pink! This is still a need, not a want.
- Verano Hill Marseille Handbag ($149)
Crocodile print is the epitome of luxury, and personally, faux animal skin always looks better. Dupes just have a way of looking shiner and chicer. The Marseille Handbag from Verano Hill is the perfect classy bag that is sure to shine brighter than any other bag — even the real ones.
- Wanderlust Studio Handbag ($150)
While this bag may be the biggest splurge on this list, it still isn’t even half the price of a real Birkin bag. This bag is just too perfect to resist, and is sure to offer just the same amount of quality as the original. Who could say no to a crocodile print, baby pink bag? It gives the same level of class and style as the original, but with a price tag that is a little less wild.
- Brahmin Finley Leather Satchel ($365)
