You don’t have to guess what shoes Billie Eilish is wearing. On Oct. 16, Eilish took to Instagram to announce her sneaker collaboration with Converse. In the promotional video, Eilish rocks the shoes, which have her album title, “Hit Me Hard And Soft,” on the bottom of each pair. One version is white high tops with stars, and the other is platform black high tops with lyrics “open up the door” to her song “Chihiro” on the sides. Just a quick scroll through the Instagram comments will show that everyone wants to get their hands on these sneakers and with so much hype, these shoes are bound to sell out fast. But we’re here to tell you how to snag your own pair of limited edition customizable Eilish Converse before they’re all gone.

When you go to the Converse website, a pop-up promoting the collaboration reads, “Get ready to tap into Billie Eilish’s universe with the customizable collab inspired by her album ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’” and includes a countdown until the shoes drop at 10 a.m. EST. Unisex high tops designed by Eilish will be available for fans to purchase, retailing at $100 for the white high top converse and $110 for the black, platform high tops, without additional customization.

Converse is all about customization, and this collab encourages fans to make their sneakers their own by adding what they like to their shoes. Converse By You allows you to pick everything from the material to the laces. You can make it more personal by embroidering text and adding exclusive Eilish prints.

CONVERSE BY YOU X BILLIE EILISH is even more special, allowing you to “Customize shoes inspired by the world of trailblazing artist Billie Eilish to create your own unique pair of Chuck Taylor All Stars. With classic high tops or Chuck platforms, you can tap into her boundary-pushing style and creativity with song lyrics, colors, graphics and prints from her album ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’” the website reads.

You can choose between three canvas colors, and pick between thick round or thin flat laces. You can get the singer’s name, screen-printed stars, and the “Blohsh” mascots embroidered with four colors to choose from. There’s also a “selection of three lyrical midsole prints and five limited-edition Chuck Taylor patches” and “Translucent, icy blue outsoles reveal the name of Billie’s new album, “Hit Me Hard And Soft”” available.

CONVERSE BY YOU X BILLIE EILISH will be available for purchase starting on Oct. 17 on the Converse website. Eilish is currently on her Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour. If you were lucky enough to get tickets to a show, then these sneakers would be the perfect thing to add to your concert outfit.

This is a very exciting collab, so make sure you sign up for notifications from Converse about the drop. They are officially released at 10:00 a.m. E.T, so have your alarm set and your payment options ready. This customizable collab is only available for a limited time, so shop while you can.