Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Billie Eilish in her \"Birds Of A Feather\" music video
Billie Eilish in her \"Birds Of A Feather\" music video
YouTube
Culture > Entertainment

Twitter Has Mixed Feelings About The Vibe Of Billie’s “Birds Of A Feather” MV

Makalah Wright

For all the Billie Eilish fans out there, you may be aware that the queen herself has dropped a long-awaited music video for a fan-fave song. On Sept. 26, Eilish announced on social media that her song “Birds of A Feather” would be released on Sept. 27 at 8 a.m. PT. And, the singer kept her promise, because the music video is finally here!

A lot of fans have been waiting for the song to get a music video for months, considering its success on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 5. Now that the music video is here, some loved seeing another song of Eilish’s come to live. Other fans, however, we’re crazy about music video. 

Eilish has been known to make minimalist-type music videos, and the “Birds of a Feather” MV wasn’t any different. In the video, the singer is seen singing while sitting on a chair, but as the song progresses, her body is elevated and transported to different areas of what looks to be an abandoned building. Not much is happening in the video other than the paranormal-like activity that is going on, that doesn’t really go along with a song like this. 

Since the music video release, many fans have expressed their frustrations about the lack of quality put into Eilish’s latest release. While some weren’t too thrilled with the video’s location choice, others believe Eilish’s MV could’ve had a brighter theme given the meaning of the song.  

Many who watched the video were disappointed and weren’t feeling its overall vibe. 

One user was able to pick up on the meaning behind the video, and honestly, they could be onto something. 

Meanwhile, others have been making jokes about the paranormal-like activity that’s happening in the music video. 

I also wish the “Birds Of A Feather” music video would’ve had more depth, but, if minimalism is what Eilish is after, then go off, sis!

Makalah Wright is the Campus Correspondent at Her Campus at UWG chapter. For the chapter, she has written personal essays about real-life experiences and she encourages readers to take inspiration or learn from it. Beyond her position as the CC, she is also a national writer for the wellness section of the website. So far, she has written articles based on mental health, relationships, and other wellness-related topics. Currently, she is the fall 2024 entertainment and culture intern for Her Campus. She is a senior at the University of West Georgia, studying in public relations with a minor in music. After her undergrad, she plans to get a masters in public relations and work within the media industry. She also hopes to create her own foundation that will help with funding for the performing arts in schools. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with loved ones, shopping, traveling to new places, and drinking iced coffee. She also enjoys playing the clarinet and listening to all types of music, specifically jazz.