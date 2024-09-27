Twitter Has Mixed Feelings About The Vibe Of Billie’s “Birds Of A Feather” MV

For all the Billie Eilish fans out there, you may be aware that the queen herself has dropped a long-awaited music video for a fan-fave song. On Sept. 26, Eilish announced on social media that her song “Birds of A Feather” would be released on Sept. 27 at 8 a.m. PT. And, the singer kept her promise, because the music video is finally here!

A lot of fans have been waiting for the song to get a music video for months, considering its success on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 5. Now that the music video is here, some loved seeing another song of Eilish’s come to live. Other fans, however, we’re crazy about music video.

Eilish has been known to make minimalist-type music videos, and the “Birds of a Feather” MV wasn’t any different. In the video, the singer is seen singing while sitting on a chair, but as the song progresses, her body is elevated and transported to different areas of what looks to be an abandoned building. Not much is happening in the video other than the paranormal-like activity that is going on, that doesn’t really go along with a song like this.

Since the music video release, many fans have expressed their frustrations about the lack of quality put into Eilish’s latest release. While some weren’t too thrilled with the video’s location choice, others believe Eilish’s MV could’ve had a brighter theme given the meaning of the song.

this should’ve been the birds of a feather mv. LIKE BOAF DESERVES A FLOWER FIELD MV NOT INSIDE A FUCKING HOUSE AND FLOATING AROUND LIKE BURY A FRIEND pic.twitter.com/u3RFzO480W — zayn🍃| FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@strsallaligned) September 27, 2024

birds of a feather mv so disappointing i wish billie put effort into her videos again bc wdym this is a very romantic love song and the video is her sat alone in an oversized shirt and cargo shorts on an old leather sofa in an empty office… — ً (@chouuuwu) September 27, 2024

this kinda should’ve been the official music video for birds of a feather pic.twitter.com/U1ufUGbGkp — ًjohn (@needtcknow) September 27, 2024

Many who watched the video were disappointed and weren’t feeling its overall vibe.

just watched birds of a feather mv pic.twitter.com/pG8GK7YPOB — alcidia ☆ (@lilpookieshit) September 27, 2024

birds of a feather mv erm pic.twitter.com/8bLDRO2o7X — amari (@Amcrii) September 27, 2024

Birds of a feather video a dark moody office while the song encapsulates love in spring, chihiro being her running around meanwhile there’s a whole movie inspired by it, lunch not featuring any women… I need Billie to hand the camera and stop directing pic.twitter.com/OAcnnyMLe7 — waiting (@bythegoldclock) September 27, 2024

One user was able to pick up on the meaning behind the video, and honestly, they could be onto something.

birds of a feather mv is so beautiful 🥲 i think the idea is supposed to be like loving someone so much that your body is being dragged to wherever their body is, even if you can’t be with them physically your spirit is still a part of them 🥺 — 🐰🎀🌷🍰 (@dozingknight) September 27, 2024

Meanwhile, others have been making jokes about the paranormal-like activity that’s happening in the music video.

billie in the birds of a feather mv pic.twitter.com/yNFwgaoAZB — mono (@saturnblisss) September 27, 2024

birds of a feather mv pic.twitter.com/eAWOMjqhuO — adi (@folieadieux) September 27, 2024

I also wish the “Birds Of A Feather” music video would’ve had more depth, but, if minimalism is what Eilish is after, then go off, sis!