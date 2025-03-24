The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Target Circle Week is here, and I couldn’t be more excited. The week-long event is happening March 24 through March 29, and includes amazing deals for your favorite beauty products. If you’ve been thinking about splurging on products from brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Tarte, or Too Faced, you’re in luck. The March 2025 Target Circle Week is full of makeup, hair care, and skin care products that are up to 80% off.
The retailer is also offering a $10 Target gift card with $40 in purchases of select beauty and health care items, as well as a $5 Target gift card with $30 in purchases of Ulta Beauty at Target items. If you’re eager to get your hands on discounted beauty products but don’t know where to start, I’ve got you covered with 12 of the best Target Circle Week beauty deals this month has to offer.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder ($45)
I don’t know about you, but I’ve been waiting to get my hands on the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Powder for a while now. Hurry, because you can get it now for $7.95 off its original price.
L’Oreal Paris Paradise Big Deal Mascara ($13)
L’Oreal is known for having amazing, affordable mascaras. This one is currently on sale at Target for $12.99, which is a great price considering how volumizing and lengthening it is.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Day & Night ($19)
If you have acne-prone skin, these viral patches will be your best friend. You can wear them day or night, and they’re on sale now for $18.99.
Tarte Tape Liquid Blush ($18)
Tarte’s liquid blushes and bronzers are known for their creamy formulas and easy-to-use applicators. Both products are now available for half the price, so make sure to grab them quickly!
Sutra Beauty AERO Styler Set ($60)
This is arguably the best Target Circle Week beauty deal yet. This hair styling tool set is now on sale for $59.99, which is 80% off its original price. It has three temperature settings, two speed settings, and features ionic technology — ideal for the perfect blowout.
Dove Beauty Cream Serum Niacinamide Body Lotion ($13)
Dove Beauty is having its own savings event at Target this week. You can save on your favorite Dove products, including shampoo and conditioners, body lotions, and hair masks. You can get $4 off this cream serum, which is amazing for brightening.
Bondi Boost Rapid Repair Shampoo ($12)
Bondi Boost also has select products on sale, including this amazing shampoo. If you struggle with hair damage, this product works wonders to repair hair health and split ends. To your luck, it’s on sale for half the price!
Transcend Bio-Collagen Face Mask, 4 Pack ($18)
If you’ve been dying to try those collagen face masks that are all over your FYP, this is your chance. These premium sheet masks will leave your skin feeling hydrated and soft, and they’re on sale for $17.99.
Tula Skincare Cleansing Oil ($23)
Tula’s viral cleansing oil is now 30% off at Target. It’s praised for gently cleansing skin while removing makeup thoroughly.
Two Faced Beauty Essentials: Better Than Sex Mascara Set ($15)
Finally, Too Faced’s best-selling products are on sale for half the price. Get the Better Than Sex Mascara bundle or the Lip Injection Set — they both come in the cutest hot pink Too Faced makeup bag.
Free Charm When Purchasing Benefit Cosmetics Products
If you’re hoping to stock up on Benefit Cosmetics products like the viral Benetint, 24h Brow Setter, or amazing Powder Highlighters, this deal is perfect for you. When you spend $60 on select Benefit Cosmetics makeup items, you’ll get an exclusive Ulta Beauty Benefit Cosmetics phone charm.
Buy 3, Get 1 Free On Beauty Minis
This is an incredible deal if you love mini beauty products as much as I do. They’re great for packing on vacation, adding to your everyday makeup bag, and using on the go. This week, Target is offering buy three, get one free on select beauty minis, including the E.l.f Power Grip Primer ($5), La Roche Posay Double Repair Face Moisturizer ($12), Batiste Original Dry Shampoo ($6), and more.