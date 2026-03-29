The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

The scent of the shampoos and conditioners you choose can make or break your hair care product lineup. Picking a shampoo and conditioner is, of course, also about functionality. But the way a scent grabs your attention and makes you feel, however, can sometimes be more impactful than its functional elements — especially when a lot of products have the same active ingredients.

From limited vanity space to possibly less-than-optimal water quality, the haircare atmosphere of college dorm life can have the odds working against you. A shampoo and conditioner with a scent memorable enough to overcome those vibe-killers can be a game-changer — and it helps when they’re affordable, too, since most of us are balling on a college budget.

With so many amazing brands out there with different signature scents, it can be hard to narrow down whether you prefer a floral-herbal blend or lean more towards natural aromas, like sandalwood and coconut. Here are some of the greatest scents in the shampoo and conditioner game to add to your next hair care restock as we say goodbye to the colder weather and welcome spring and summer.

SHAMPOOHOTEL SHAMPOOHOTEL Rio Shampoo ($15) If spring break wasn’t enough, the Rio scent from SHAMPOOHOTEL is the perfect capture of beachy vibes. With notes of sandalwood, vanilla orchid, and coconut, the Rio Volume Shampoo or Rio Volume Conditioner (or their matching body wash and body lotion) are great options for a bold yet relaxing scent that’s perfect for getting into a sunnier mood. See on SHAMPOO HOTEL

Amika amika Hydration Intense Moisture Conditioner ($28) This conditioner is reviewed as having one of the best takes on a vanilla scent. This is the kind of scent that lasts and is more than meets the eye, with a hint of amber that gives it an unforgettable edginess. See on Revolve

OUAI OUAI Clarifying Detox Shampoo ($34) OUAI’s Melrose Place fragrance can transform a budget-friendly haircare routine into a bougie one. With notes of rose, lychee, berry, and freesia, this shampoo gives off a scent that checks a lot of boxes without losing direction. It’s floral, but also sophisticated, and it’s sweet without being too sweet. This is a classic and functionally-conscious choice, but keep in mind it’s not intended to be used daily. See on Ulta

Cécred Cécred Hydrating Shampoo ($32) For those who may want to steer away from anything floral, this shampoo from Beyonce’s Cecred is surprising. Labeled as having a “rich and complex” scent palette, with notes of oud, Australian sandalwood, warm musk, night-blooming jasmine, Haitian vetiver, and violet leaves, this shampoo scent has great body and is as timeless as it gets. See on Ulta

L\’Oreal L’Oreal Paris Elvive Hyaluron Pure Rehydration Conditioner ($10) All of my friends rave about this product being a great price point for quality ingredients. The scent is described as floral and classic, yet nostalgic. The Elvive collection comes in a variety of products with different functional aspects, and each varies in scent. This particular conditioner has a well-rounded group of notes: bright cherries, cherry blossom, sweet vanilla, and sandalwood. See on Target

Sun Bum Sun Bum Revitalizing Shampoo ($11) Sun Bum is good for more than just suncare products. The Sun Bum Revitalizing Shampoo accomplishes something amazing in the world of scents: a banana smell that isn’t sickening. This shampoo — in addition to smelling like your best beach day — contains coconut oil and banana pulp for ultimate hydration after a day in the drying sun. Pair it with their Revitalizing Conditioner (I swear by it during the warmer months). See on Sun Bum

MoroccanOil Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo ($27) Moroccanoil products are top-notch when it comes to their scents, and this shampoo is a great pick. This product in particular, which has notes of spicy amber and sweet florals, is the best of both worlds, and is unreal in terms of how long the scent lasts. This was my go-to for a while, and I swear I could smell it days after washing. Think high-end spa day. See on Target

OGX OGX Quenching Coconut Curls Conditioner ($9) Fellow curly girlies: this one is for you. Despite its lower price point, this conditioner scent is luxurious and addictive. Coconut is a classic, natural scent for hair care products, but OGX’s Coconut Curls line (the shampoo and conditioner) nails a coconut scent that somehow isn’t so simple, layered with white orange, tonka bean, citrus oil, and sweet honey for an unmistakable signature fragrance. See on CVS

NATIVE NATIVE Sweet Peach & Nectar Moisturizing Shampoo ($10) With ingredients you can actually understand, this shampoo smells exactly like a peach smoothie in the best way. With additional notes of jasmine and citrus, this summery scent lingers, and it’s not overpowering. See on Target