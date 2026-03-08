12 Dry Shampoos That Aren’t Spray That’ll Leave Your Hair Looking Fresh

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

With the harsh winter not showing any sign of slowing down, air-drying your hair has honestly become an impossible task. Everyone you know is stuck between midterms and extracurriculars, and the question of when they have time to wash their hair is pretty low on the priority list. Dry shampoo is a hot commodity, and is needed at all times of the day.

As both a college student and someone who is hair product-obsessed, dry shampoo is always on me. Because I’m someone that’s constantly on the go, hair washes are something I’m sometimes forced to avoid. However, when it comes to dry shampoo, the scalp buildup and health concerns from certain formulas are just not worth it. Throughout my journey from heat-damaged hair to thick, healthy locks, I’ve learned what I love and don’t love — and one thing I don’t love is dry shampoos that are spray.

If you want clean and refreshed hair without the typical aerosol issues, we’ve collected 13 products — between powders and foams and more — that are perfect for any occasion, whether you’re between classes or just sitting in your dorm.

Mane Mane Fresh Fluff Dry Shampoo Foam ($26) This foam from Mane is my personal favorite from the list. It’s good for all hair textures and types. It has an innovative and light formula that refreshes and leaves your hair soft, clean, and full of volume without that dreadful residue or white cast. See On Sephora

Crown Affair Crown Affair The Refillable Dry Shampoo Powder ($48) While more expensive than some options on this list, this talc-free, refillable dry shampoo powder comes in sleek packaging with an attractive scent that’ll leave your hair smelling amazing. It comes with a kabuki brush for application and leaves your scalp looking clean and refreshed. See On Sephora

dae dae Fairy Duster Dry Shampoo Powder ($30) Dae is pretty consistent with their high-quality products, and this dry shampoo is just the latest on the list. This dry shampoo absorbs excess oil and boosts volume, and leaves a transparent finish. This product is also small and easy to transport. See On Sephora

Ceremonia Ceremonia Dry Shampoo Powder Pouf for Balanced Scalp ($28) This non-aerosol, powder-pour dry shampoo is ridiculously easy to use, with its precise application to get rid of greasy roots whether you’re on the go or at home. This product is so convenient and is good for all hair textures and types. See On Sephora

Verb Verb Dry Shampoo Powder ($22) With an almost baby powder-like application, this dry shampoo powder has been all over the internet. And believe me, the product itself definitely deserves hype. This talc-free, translucent dry shampoo removes oil, refreshes hair, and adds volume. Apply it onto your roots and blow-dry off any excess for the perfect result. See On Sephora

Oribe Oribe Serene Scalp Dry Shampoo Powder ($46) By applying this Oribe option with a salt-shaker motion, this dry shampoo powder intensely absorbs oil, dirt, and product buildup while preventing oil production to extend hair between washes. See On Oribe

bumble and bumble Bumble and bumble Mini Pret-a-Powder Dry Shampoo ($35) As a personal fan of the brand, I was thrilled to find that they had a non-aerosol dry shampoo in the same packaging as so many of their iconic products. This soft and fine dry shampoo powder spray, style extender, and volumizer instantly absorbs oil and refreshes styles while adding texture, and most importantly, keeps your hair healthy. Perfect for after the gym or getting ready to go out, this option is a win no matter your hair type or texture. See On Ulta

Violette_FR VIOLETTE_FR FRANGE PUFF Refillable Dry Shampoo Powder ($37) This innovative dry shampoo powder comes with a built-in, detachable (and washable) brush that refreshes, volumizes, and absorbs oil, perfect for whenever your hair needs a boost. It’s compact, convenient, and amazing for all hair types. See On Sephora

Rossano Ferretti Rossano Ferretti Parma Dry Shampoo Cream ($20) This dry shampoo cream is completely different from anything else you’ll see on this list. While it seems like your hair might get greasier, it not only leaves your hair clean and refreshed between washes, but it also adds wild volume and shine. Just lather it onto your hair, work it into your roots, and let it sit — you’ll be left astonished. See On Sephora

Odele Odele Dry Shampoo Powder for Oil Control + Volume ($12) At the most cost-conscious option on this list, this option from Odele is still just as amazing. While not aerosol, it still has the pump applicator, making it easy to use and store in your bathroom. This brand prides itself on clean ingredients, and you can definitely expect instantly revived hair and volume with its nutrient-packed, scalp-balancing, plant-based powder. See On Ulta

Batiste Batiste Original Dry Shampoo Powder ($17) As a fan favorite in its aerosol form, I just had to include the powder formula of this iconic brand. It delivers the same affordable, oil-absorbing, volume-boosting magic that many have grown to love, but in a non-aerosol powder. This is an easy switch for anyone refusing to break their loyalty to the brand. See On Ulta

Lolavie LolaVie Powder Perfect Dry Shampoo ($25) You can expect clean and voluminous hair with this powder perfect dry shampoo coming from none other than blowout bombshell Jennifer Anniston. This non-aerosol, talc-free dry shampoo makes second-day hair look better than day one, with targeted powder precision for a mess-free, controlled application. See On Ulta