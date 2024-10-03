Puckering, eating, talking, smiling: Your lips go through a lot on a daily basis. For as much as they go through, they need to have as much pampering as the rest of your face. And while I even find myself lacking on my own lip care, it’s never too late to give your lips a little bit of TLC. From applying a layer of your favorite liquid lipstick to indulging in a luscious lip mask, each step is just as important as the last. That’s why we went through over 4,000 beauty product recommendations for this year’s College Beauty Awards to find the top lip products for 2024.

Her Campus received a ton of feedback from our Gen Z readers about which lip products are the “go-to” items. Girl’s night out? We found the best lip oil. First Date? You’re going to want a matte lipstick. Colder months? Lip scrub the crustiness away. With a new fall season rolling in, this list is guaranteed to help you restock on all of your favorite brands and explore those hot new brands that you have always wanted to try — scratch that — needed to try. Pucker up, babes. You’re going to love these top lip products.

Laneige Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ($25) This is the definition of pampering your lips. This mask is infused with antioxidants and vitamin C to give your lips that shine. Plus, it locks in moisture with hyaluronic acid, leaving your lips ready to take on the day. See On Laneige

Glossier Glossier Balm Dot Com ($16) As Glossier says, nothing beats the original. Enriched with beeswax and castor seed oil, this lip balm keeps your lips plump and soft even through the tough colder months. Have this one glued to your hip, ladies. See On Glossier

Clinique Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey ($25) You know how Clinique creates amazing skin care? Well, don’t sleep on the brand’s beauty products, either. Even with sheer coverage, this Almost Lipstick adds a subtle shine to your lips to highlight your natural beauty. See On Clinique

Rare Beauty Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil ($20) OK, Selena. We see you. This formula stands out with its non-sticky feel, plus you can build up the color until it’s just right for your lips. It comes in eight shades, too, so think about all the mixing and matching possibilities! See On Rare Beauty

Tower 28 Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly ($16) With either a bit of color or just a radiant gloss, ShineOn Lip Jelly provides a conditioning feeling that is perfect for everyday wear. You’re gonna need to get some bread with all that jelly! See On Tower 28

Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer ($21) Miss RiRi wanted everyone to get kissed more, so she made the perfect product to do just that. The Gloss Bomb creates the effect of your lips looking fuller, which leaves you ready to pucker up. See On Fenty Beauty

Lush Lush Bubblegum Lip Scrub ($14) Give your lips the exfoliation they need with the all-natural formula of this lip scrub. As you wipe (and lick!) the excess away, your lips will feel soft and smooth. All natural ingredients for the all-natural lip. See On Lush

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner ($25) This iconic liner is not going anywhere anytime soon. With its waterproof formula, your lip makeup will stay put. Plus, with the added jojoba seed oil, your perfect pout will be hydrated all day long. See On Charlotte Tilbury

MAC MAC Retro Matte Lipstick ($23) MAC is back with its classic bullet packaging. You can never go wrong with this product, as it gives off a vivid color and a completely matte finish. Yep. She’s here to stay. See On MAC



