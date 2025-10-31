If you’re looking to update your wardrobe this fall on a college student budget, then you’re probably not trying to buy the biggest name brands with the highest prices. And you don’t need to. Dupes are the perfect way to get fall shoes without the crazy price tag. Shoes especially, can be super expensive, so dupes help you not only cut down on expenses, but also get a pair of shoes that aren’t the same ones everyone else is wearing. These dupes range from alternatives to brands like UGG and Birkenstock to imitations of high-end designer shoes from brands like Miu Miu and Carel Paris. These dupes come from reliable brands and stores, so you know they have durable quality along with style.

Fall is the best time to buy new shoes — you can find pairs that are warm enough to transition you into winter and light enough to save for spring. Fall shoes will look great year-round, but will particularly enhance your seasonal wardrobe because of their ability to match the neutral color palette of a classic fall outfit. From boots to flats and casual to dressy, this list will help you update your college wardrobe for any occasion at a lower price.

Madden Girl Women’s Madden Girl Prim Clogs ($40) These Birkenstock dupes are comfortable but cute — exactly the way we all want to dress for classes. Once we get to mid-fall, aka mid-semester, we are no longer prioritizing style over comfort, but these shoes will give you both. See On Shoe Carnival

Auden Auden Women’s Kaya Genuine Suede Clog Slippers ($30) These UGG Tasman slipper dupes go perfect with sweats. They can double as a pair you wear to class and a pair of slippers that you wear around your dorm. See On Target

A New Day A New Day Women’s Chelsea Rain Boots ($30) Doc Martens have been a staple in the fall wardrobe for what feels like forever, but we all know we are wearing the same brand when we see those yellow tracked lines around the bottom of the shoe. These Chelsea boots (a staple for rainy days) take away the yellow lines and give back the style of an all-black look. See On Target

DREAM PAIRS DREAM PAIRS Women’s Knee High Boots ($42) Miu Miu and Prada went wild with the motorcycle boots last year and the dupes were everywhere. But even the dupes from reliable brands like Steve Madden were a little pricey. This pair gives you the high-end style of Miu Miu without breaking the bank. See On Walmart

Journee Collection Journee Collection Vika Flat ($32) Flats with bows on the front? A classic. I personally have owned these shoes for three years and still wear them to this day. They’ve held up not only in style but in durability, and I wear them all the time. See On Zappos

Naturalizer Naturalizer Kamryn Loafer ($90) These Gucci-inspired loafers are perfect whether dressed up or down. They could be worn on any occasion and can be worn forever. Loafers will never go out of style. See On DSW

madden girl Madden Girl Charter Women’s Casual Boat Shoes ($40) Sperry boat shoes are tried and true shoes for preppy girls, but they aren’t always affordable. Madden Girl always comes through on the dupes, and these boat shoes are no exception. See On Kohl’s

Time and Tru Time and Tru Women’s Strappy Sling Back Flats ($23) Another pair of Miu Miu-inspired flats, these slingback shoes will go great with your fall wardrobe. You can also store them in your closet and take them back out for spring. See On Walmart

Yolanda Zula Yolanda Zula Woman Fashion Pure White Sneakers ($26) Who doesn’t need a pair of white tennis shoes? They literally go with everything. This pair from Walmart is basic in exactly the right way, because you can wear the shoes with any color and any outfit. See On Walmart

A New Day A New Day Women’s River Tall Rain Boots ($45) Rain boots are essential, and you’ll wear them every year — all year round. These black rain boots have the style of Hunter boots, and a plain black boot will never go out of style. See On Target