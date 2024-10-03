These Face Products Won Her Campus’s 2024 College Beauty Awards

In my opinion, it’s always fun trying out new makeup products, but I’ve found that it’s even better to have go-to, trustworthy items I can use again and again, with the confidence that they’ll work the way I need them to. However, as a late bloomer to all things makeup, I’m still trying to find the best items to create my perfect routine. The hardest part? Figuring out which items work best for my face. Things like brushes, primer, foundation, skin tint, setting spray, and setting powder are key to having your makeup stay put and your skin feel great — but there are so many different brands and types of products out there, it can be overwhelming to pick the best ones.

For this year’s College Beauty Awards, Her Campus asked Gen Zers for their top recommendations on all things face makeup to help readers (myself included!) create the perfect base routine. Below, check out the top 11 reader recommendations (out of thousands of products), which includes products ranging from hidden secrets to viral sensations and everything in between. Take notes, add your faves to your shopping list, and head to your favorite beauty supply store to get your makeup routine locked in. I know I will!

BeautyBlender BeautyBlender Original Makeup Sponge ($20) The BeautyBlender Original Makeup Sponge is an iconic staple for any makeup user — and for good reason. It’s an all-in-one tool to blend your foundation, tinted moisturizer, concealer, blush, bronzer, and anything else you would use for your base makeup. It’s the perfect tool for new makeup users to try before buying any brushes. See On Sephora

Sephora Collection Sephora Collection The Face Brush Set ($39) The Face Brush Set by Sephora Collection is perfect for new and experienced makeup lovers alike because the brushes are super affordable yet high quality. Many reviewers rave about how soft these brushes are. See On Sephora

Tarte Tarte Shape Tape ($32) Tarte’s Shape Tape is a viral product for 2024. For months (years, even), TikTokers have raved (and are still raving) about the level of coverage this concealer provides. It’s key for those with undereye bags, dark circles, or acne who want to conceal, and it’s also great for brightening your complexion. See On Tarte

Saie Saie Slip Tint ($36) Beloved by subscribers to the “clean girl” aesthetic and no-makeup makeup looks is Saie — particularly, the brand’s Slip Tint. Light, moisturizing, and complete with SPF 35, Saie’s Slip Tint is beloved for its easy application and its “your skin, but better” look. See On Saie

Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops ($38) There’s a reason the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops are constantly sold out, and it’s because this product gives you a glowy, natural-looking tan. The D-Bronzi Drops are easy to apply on the face — just add a few drops and rub it in! See On Drunk Elephant

Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Stick Foundation ($36) Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Stick Foundation is an all-in-one product that blurs your skin and pores, provides light-to-medium coverage, and hydrates your skin at the same time. Also, the stick packaging makes it easy to use on the go! See On Sephora

Haus Labs Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation ($49) The Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation is a go-to among Her Campus readers because it’s packed with skin care ingredients like squalene to soothe the skin and althaea rosea flower to protect against acne. It’s suitable for all skin types. A bonus is that the foundation is buildable for more or less coverage depending on your needs. Haus Labs, Lady Gaga’s very own makeup brand, has a diverse shade range for all complexions. See On Haus Labs

One/Size One/Size On Til Dawn Setting Spray ($32) Like primer, setting spray is key to having your makeup last, and with the One/Size On Til Dawn Setting Spray, you can rest assured that it won’t go anywhere. The product makes your makeup last up to 16 hours and provides a nice matte finish. Don’t believe me? Just take a look at One/Size founder Patrick Starr going for a swim with a full face of makeup after using his setting spray. See On One/Size

Huda Beauty Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder ($38) You probably already have this saved in your TikTok favorites because, let’s be honest, who doesn’t? It has been *all over* everyone’s FYPs for the past year, and it’s no wonder why. The Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder gives your makeup a blurred finish, making you look like you have a beauty filter on your face IRL. See On Huda Beauty

Rare Beauty Rare Beauty Tinted Pressed Powder ($30) Here’s another great powder to add to your list, created by Selena Gomez’s makeup brand, Rare Beauty. Rare Beauty’s Tinted Pressed Powder is perfect for any no-makeup makeup lovers because it provides a natural and blurred finish — it’ll have people asking what your skin care routine is. For any oily-skinned people out there, this may be the right setting powder for you, since it reduces shine. See On Rare Beauty



