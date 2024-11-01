11 Skin Care Advent Calendars That I’ll Probably Buy *Myself* This Holiday Szn

The countdown to the holiday season is officially on, and it’s time to think about early Christmas shopping. Shopping early has many benefits: More options are available in-store, returning items is much easier, and you’ve got time on your side for things like advent calendars, which start before Dec. 25. Shopping this holiday season can be easier than before when you pick up advent calendars — it’s like getting a bunch of items in one gift! There are tons of makeup and skin care advent calendars to choose from this year, and they’re a great value for the money.
Advent calendars not only give people multiple items in one big gift, but are also great to give someone or keep for yourself. The excitement about advent calendars is opening a new box each day, which makes the countdown to Christmas so much more fun and engaging. Not only do advent calendars keep you busy during the countdown to Christmas, but they also help expand your knowledge of specific items you’ve never heard of. The samples in each box can be a way to try out new makeup and skin care products, and who doesn’t love that? If you’re looking for super early ways to begin your holiday shopping, here are 12 advent calendars that are too good to miss!
- Burt’s Bees 12 Days of Joy ($24)
-
Get ready for 12 days of joy with the Burt’s Bees 12-day advent calendars. With 12 flavors to unlock, Burt’s Bees advent calendar is perfect for those who always need a lip balm within reach, including fun flavors specifically for the holiday season, such as Cranberry Spritz, Shortbread Cookie, and Mint Cocoa. This Burt’s Bees advent calendar is a great way to start the countdown to Christmas!
- The Body Shop 24 Piece Holiday Beauty Advent Calendar ($82)
-
The countdown is on with The Body Shop’s 24-piece holiday beauty advent calendar. With this calendar, you can open a new item from Dec. 1 until Christmas Eve with many new items to enjoy. Packed with skin care, bath, and body care items, The Body Shop’s advent calendar offers skin care for all skin types that’ll keep your body pampered all season long.
- Sephora Collection Advent Calendar ($50)
-
This 24-day skin care advent calendar from Sephora is the ultimate product for Sephora lovers. Packed with 24 items including eye, face, and foot care products, Sephora’s countdown to the holiday season is like none other — with an exclusive surprise only available in this year’s calendar!
- Lancôme Advent Calendar ($190)
-
You can’t have a beauty advent calendar list without Lancôme Paris. Lancôme’s 2024 advent calendar is one of a kind, featuring its best-selling makeup, skin care, and fragrance products. One by one, you can unwrap six full-size items and 18 travel sizes. The calendar is a $700 value for $190 this holiday season!
- E.l.f. Love At Frost Sight Advent Calendar ($45)
-
E.l.f. has makeup and skin care covered with their new 12-day advent calendar for 2024. This calendar features e.l.f.’s most popular and beloved products, including makeup tools like sponges and brushes!
- Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Advent Calendar ($210)
-
Calling all perfume lovers! Victoria’s Secret has one of the most luxurious calendars on this list, and it will keep you excited all holiday season long! The bombshell advent calendar offers not only 12 different fragrances, but one full-size fragrance with 11 travel sizes that are worth the purchase. Plus, the packaging is a giant cardboard perfume bottle.
- AVUX Beauty Care Advent Calendar ($70)
-
With AVUX’s 22-piece spa set, you can have a spa day right in the comfort of your home. This 16-day advent calendar offers 22 pieces, including everyday spa items such as kelly masks, soaps, a jade roller, a bath bomb, a towel, and more!
- Macy’s 25 Days Of Beauty Besties Advent Calendar ($75)
-
Glow up with Macy’s 25-day beauty advent calendar. This set features a variety of top makeup items from brands such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, Lancôme Paris, NYX Professional, Kylie Cosmetics, and more. Run, don’t walk, as this $240 value is only $75 for the holiday season.
- The Cool Hour REVOLVE Beauty Advent Calendar ($150)
-
This year’s holiday countdown got much cooler with Cool Hour’s REVOLVE 24-day advent calendar. Featuring 27 products total, you get a little extra with this calendar, including six full-size products.
- NYX Diamonds & Ice 12 Day Set ($50)
-
Christmas, but make it pink! NYX’s 12-day lipstick advent calendar is the perfect gift for lip care lovers. With matte and satin finishes, you could never have too many lipsticks — with the Diamonds & Ice set, you’ll be set for the year.
- Urban Skin 12 Days of Even Tone Advent Calendar ($100)
-
With colder weather days approaching, even-toned skin has never been more attainable with Urban Skin’s 12 Days of Even Tone advent calendar. Each day contains a new surprise: either a full-sized favorite or even-tone minis that are perfect for traveling. Opening a box each day gets you closer to even-toned skin!