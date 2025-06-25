It’s about that time, besties. The Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale is back this June and July 2025, and the deals are unreal. The sale only happens twice a year (once around the holidays and once in the summer), so you know it’s the best time to stock up on your favorite candles, soaps, lotions, and more. The sale began on June 16, but when does the Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale end? Here’s everything to know about the summer sale, so you can feel extra confident filling up your cart.

When you see those rubber duckies taking over Bath & Body Works stores near you, you know it’s on. The Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale includes products across the entire range of B&BW categories, so you don’t have to limit yourself to just three-wick candles. That Pink Cashmere Fine Fragrance Mist you’ve been eyeing? $5. The Winter Candy Apple Foaming Hand Soap? $4. Now’s your chance to stock up on everything you’ll need throughout the summer, for when you head back to campus in the fall, and even for the end-of-year holidays. It’s never too early to do some gift shopping, right? (The season will be here before you know it!)

When Does The Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale End?

The Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale for summer 2025 began on June 16 at 6 a.m. ET. Don’t worry about running to the B&BW website or your nearest store — you’ve got time. The Semi-Annual Sale ends on July 14 at 5:59 a.m. ET this year. But I wouldn’t wait until the last second if I were you. The sale is on while supplies last, so if the store runs out of your favorite Iced Lemon Pound Cake 3-Wick Candle (which is now 50% off and only $14, might I add), you may be out of luck. But if you were wondering, you can order products online and set it for in-store pickup. So if you want to make sure you get what you want during the sale but can’t head to the store right away, you’ve got options.

What Products Are Included In The Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale?

How do I put this… everything? Body care, Wallflowers, diffusers, candles, hand soaps, and sanitizers are all a part of the sale. You can also snag up to 75% off items that were already on sale, like this At The Beach Shampoo, which was originally $17 and marked down to $4. Talk about a steal.

According to the brand, new deals will drop throughout the sale. So if you’re looking to make a second order, check the website regularly during the promotion to see if there’s anything new you can add to your cart. If the price of something you already bought goes down, Bath & Body Works offers a one-time price adjustment within two weeks of your original purchase date — just so you know!