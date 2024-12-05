The holidays are here, and it’s time for more steals and deals on some fan-favorite products. Even after the holidays, some well-loved stores bring back popular sales for another year of post-holiday shopping. (Put those gift cards your aunt gave you to good use.) One of those stores planning post-holiday sales is Bath and Body Works, bringing back their Semi-Annual Sale for 2025. This highly-anticipated event, which is well-loved by shoppers, will be back for another winter. Get ready to shop for your favorite candles and fragrances without breaking the bank.

Bath and Body Works does this Semi-Annual Sale twice a year — once after the holidays, and once in the summer. Customers can shop for all sorts of signature items at lower prices, including candles, soaps, and hand sanitizers. In past years, new deals have dropped weekly during the sale, and customers saw discounts of up to 75% off certain products. Sign me up!

When Is the Semi-Annual Sale For 2025?

So, when does the December 2024-early 2025 Semi-Annual Sale start? Her Campus reached out to Bath & Body Works for information but didn’t hear back by the time of publication. Going off of years’ past, the Semi-Annual Sale for both 2022 and 2023 started on Dec. 26, so right after Christmas. While Bath & Body Works hasn’t publicly announced the date for this year, it’s possible the sale will start on Dec. 26, 2024. The web page for the Semi-Annual Sale is already live, and although info is scarce now, the brand does say, “After Christmas … you can get select items at a steal.” So get ready to mark your calendars.

If you want to be one of the first to get the low-down on the Semi-Annual Sale, sign up for the Bath and Body Works Rewards program. That way, you’ll get alerts and early access into future sales. Who wouldn’t want to be the first?

We know shoppers are still going to be in the buying mood even on the day after Christmas. Fans of the items are ready for another season picking up their fave products that they can’t purchase anywhere else. Make sure to mark your calendars for this end-of-year event.

Keep the holiday season shopping going with this year’s Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale. I know I will be.