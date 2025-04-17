The Bath & Body Works Easter Collection Includes The Cutest Basket Stuffers

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Bath & Body Works is bringing Easter festivities to a whole new level this year with brand new Easter-inspired products. The Bath & Body Works Easter Collection for 2025 is cuteness overload to say the least. With the most adorable basket stuffers, spring-inspired hand soaps, gorgeous candle holders, and new Easter scents, you won’t want to miss out on this collection.

Whether you’re shopping for last-minute basket stuffers for your loved ones, looking to spice up your home with some adorable Easter decor, or gifting products to family and friends, Bath & Body Works has got you covered with over 30 incredible Easter products to choose from.

The Bath & Body Works Easter Collection 2025 brings Easter’s most nostalgic elements back to life, including carrot cake scents, tutti frutti candy products, and the most adorable floral bunny packaging. While you’re getting ready for Easter festivities, here are the cutest products of the Bath & Body Works Easter Collection to add to your cart.

Bath & Body Works Easter Candy Basket Single Wick Candle ($17)

If you want the smell of your favorite Easter treats to last even after the holiday is over, you need to try this candle. It has notes of sugarcoated jellybeans and orange vanilla crème, not to mention the adorable floral bunny packaging. See On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Sweet Carrot Cake Foaming Hand Soap ($9) Bath & Body Works also launched the most heavenly carrot cake scent, with notes of sweet cream cheese frosting, fluffy carrot cake, and cinnamon spice. Their iconic foaming hand soap’s packaging also includes the cutest bunny and pink flowers to elevate your bathroom’s decor on Easter. See On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Butterflies In The Garden Foaming Hand Soap Holder ($15) If you want something festive to decorate any other foaming handsoaps you might own, this butterfly garden holder is exactly what you need. Featuring a bright blue butterfly, beautiful flowers, and shiny gold details, this hand soap holder will give your sink a whole new Easter and spring aesthetic. See On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Easter Canvas Mini Tote Bag ($10) If you need a last-minute Easter basket, Bath & Body Works launched the most adorable mini tote bag that you can use for gifting your loved ones. Consider filling it up with their favorite chocolate, candy, and all the new Easter-inspired scents. See On Bath & Body Works