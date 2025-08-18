The Bath & Body Works Disney Villains Collection Features 2 Iconic Queens

Halloween may still be weeks away, but Bath & Body Works has us under a spell with their latest launch. Following the success of their Disney Princess collection, the brand is back with a wicked twist. The all-new Disney Villains Collection spotlights two iconic queens of darkness: Maleficent and the Evil Queen.
The collection turns the evil magic of both of these villains into irresistible fragrances, candles, and body care. It’s a bold switch from glass slippers to poison apples — and I couldn’t be more excited. The Evil Queen’s products are a mix of Dark Red Apple, Wicked Pear, and Vanilla Suede — a play on her evil roots that creates a sweet and mysterious warmth. Maleficent’s fragrance includes notes of Sinister Plum, Midnight Berries, and Mystical Woods, creating a sultry scent.
The collection is set to launch online for loyalty members on Aug. 26 and in stores for everyone on Sept. 3. Whether you prefer the Queen’s crisp, sweet scent or Maleficent’s bold berry-woodsy mix, the collection has a ton of different products to choose from. The scents will be available in not only perfumes, but also body care, candles, lip products, sanitizers, and more. Here’s a look at some of the most enchanting products in the Disney Villains Collection.
Maleficent 3-Wick Candle
This bold candle has a dark and enchanted glow, just like Maleficent herself. Light it up and your space instantly feels like a mystical hideaway.
Queen of Hearts Wallflower Bulb
Fragrance meets decor with this shiny, glowing red heart plug-in. Pair it with the Queen of Hearts Wallflower scent and you can add a little villain flair to any space.
Maleficent Horns PocketBac Clip
Hand sanitizer has never looked this cool. With the iconic Maleficent horn design, this clip turns any sanitizer into a wicked accessory.
Poison Apple 3-Wick Candle Holder
This candle holder is straight out of the Evil Queen’s fairytale. This piece can turn any three-wick candle into a dazzling centerpiece. It’s the perfect way to spook up your living space.
Evil Queen & Maleficent Foaming Hand Soaps
These villain-inspired foaming hand soaps will make handwashing feel so glamorous. Featuring fragrances as bold as the villains they’re inspired by, these soaps are both practical and magical.
Evil Queen Fine Fragrance Mist
One spritz and you’ll be entranced by the Evil Queen’s signature scent — a juicy, warm mix that is so addicting. It’s perfect for everyday wear with a hint of dark charm.
Evil Queen Body Wash & Body Cream
This self-care duo will make you feel like evil royalty. With rich, creamy textures and captivating fragrances, these will transform your shower and skin care routine into something magical.
Evil Queen Lip Gloss
Looking for a shiny gloss with a sinister shimmer? This Evil Queen Lip Gloss looks perfect. Imagine how cute it would look stored in the Evil Queen Cosmetic Bag!