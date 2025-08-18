Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Bath & Body Works
The Bath & Body Works Disney Villains Collection Features 2 Iconic Queens

Halloween may still be weeks away, but Bath & Body Works has us under a spell with their latest launch. Following the success of their Disney Princess collection, the brand is back with a wicked twist. The all-new Disney Villains Collection spotlights two iconic queens of darkness: Maleficent and the Evil Queen. 

The collection turns the evil magic of both of these villains into irresistible fragrances, candles, and body care. It’s a bold switch from glass slippers to poison apples — and I couldn’t be more excited. The Evil Queen’s products are a mix of Dark Red Apple, Wicked Pear, and Vanilla Suede — a play on her evil roots that creates a sweet and mysterious warmth. Maleficent’s fragrance includes notes of Sinister Plum, Midnight Berries, and Mystical Woods, creating a sultry scent. 

The collection is set to launch online for loyalty members on Aug. 26 and in stores for everyone on Sept. 3. Whether you prefer the Queen’s crisp, sweet scent or Maleficent’s bold berry-woodsy mix, the collection has a ton of different products to choose from. The scents will be available in not only perfumes, but also body care, candles, lip products, sanitizers, and more. Here’s a look at some of the most enchanting products in the Disney Villains Collection.

Bath & Body Works

Maleficent 3-Wick Candle

This bold candle has a dark and enchanted glow, just like Maleficent herself. Light it up and your space instantly feels like a mystical hideaway.

Bath & Body Works

Queen of Hearts Wallflower Bulb

Fragrance meets decor with this shiny, glowing red heart plug-in. Pair it with the Queen of Hearts Wallflower scent and you can add a little villain flair to any space.

Bath & Body Works

Maleficent Horns PocketBac Clip

Hand sanitizer has never looked this cool. With the iconic Maleficent horn design, this clip turns any sanitizer into a wicked accessory. 

Bath & Body Works

Poison Apple 3-Wick Candle Holder

This candle holder is straight out of the Evil Queen’s fairytale. This piece can turn any three-wick candle into a dazzling centerpiece. It’s the perfect way to spook up your living space.

Bath & Body Works

Evil Queen & Maleficent Foaming Hand Soaps

These villain-inspired foaming hand soaps will make handwashing feel so glamorous. Featuring fragrances as bold as the villains they’re inspired by, these soaps are both practical and magical.  

Bath & Body Works

Evil Queen Fine Fragrance Mist

One spritz and you’ll be entranced by the Evil Queen’s signature scent — a juicy, warm mix that is so addicting. It’s perfect for everyday wear with a hint of dark charm. 

Bath & Body Works

Evil Queen Body Wash & Body Cream

This self-care duo will make you feel like evil royalty. With rich, creamy textures and captivating fragrances, these will transform your shower and skin care routine into something magical. 

Bath & Body Works

Evil Queen Lip Gloss

Looking for a shiny gloss with a sinister shimmer? This Evil Queen Lip Gloss looks perfect. Imagine how cute it would look stored in the Evil Queen Cosmetic Bag!

Krista Pulisic

Stony Brook '25

Krista Pulisic is a National Writer for Her Campus, where she contributes to the Culture and Style sections. She covers topics ranging from pop culture and fashion to media trends and college life, aiming to create stories that feel real and relatable to young women. Krista recently graduated from Stony Brook University with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Political Science. Throughout her undergraduate studies, she gained hands-on experience in news writing and digital storytelling, while exploring the evolving relationship between media and the public. She loves how media can spark conversation, bring people together, and tell stories that truly matter. Krista hopes to build a career in television where she can help create meaningful content, amplify voices that often go unheard, and be part of stories that stick with people long after the credits roll. When she's not writing, Krista can usually be found at the gym or rewatching her favorite comfort shows. She also loves spending time at local coffee shops, often with her laptop open and an online shopping tab in the background. She has an eye for media trends and loves curating Pinterest boards that reflect her own personal style and interests. Whether she's exploring viral conversations or spotlighting emerging fashion trends, Krista brings creativity and curiosity to every story she tells.