The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Throughout 2025, the Labubu craze has been sweeping all corners of the internet. These fluffy monsters, with their big eyes and toothy smiles, have been around for years, but recently achieved mainstream status with celebs sporting the figurine keychains and influencers reviewing themed blind boxes. Labubus — which can be found on the Pop Mart website or through other retailers such as Amazon or in person at pop-up stores — are selling out left and right, so much so that fake Labubus, called Lafufus, are saturating the market even more. But they’re not the only plushie keychains that people are getting excited about.

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican rapper, has recently teased a new soft keychain plush called El Sapo Concho, representative of the Puerto Rican crested toad that fans saw in Bad Bunny’s short film DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. Even better: Bad Bunny’s El Sapo Concho plushies are blind box collectibles. This little guy currently comes in seven versions, each one making for a cute and trendy companion for your bag or outfit.

So, how can you get your hands on these adorable accessories? Previous, the only way to purchase El Sapo Concho was at Bad Bunny’s No Me Quiero Ir de Aqui residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico. However, that will soon change, as you can now pre-order a blind box on Bad Bunny’s website for $35 a pop. According to the site, orders will ship in eight to 10 weeks.

“El Sapo Concho” blind boxes are now available for online pre-sale! 🐸 Get it now: https://t.co/vd89Xuc3pw pic.twitter.com/xeEBmtRoke — Bad Bunny HQ (EN) (@bbprtv_en) September 8, 2025

Which Sapo Concho you get will all be up to chance. “Your order is a surprise: When you purchase your Sapo Concho, you may receive any of its fun versions: Boxer, Baseball Player, Basketball Player, Jíbaro, Musician, Soccer Player, or Cafetero,” the website says.

Keep in mind that there is a very strict limit of two Sapo Conchos per order, and one order per person. “We love the excitement around our Sapo Concho stuffed animals, but to make sure everyone gets a chance to adopt one, we’ve set a strict purchase limit: Maximum of 2 Sapo Concho per order. Only 1 order per customer,” the website says. “If you try to place another order after your first, or purchase more than the allowed quantity, your order will be automatically cancelled. This policy helps us keep things fair and ensures that more fans can enjoy their own Sapo Concho. We appreciate your understanding and support!”

That said, El Sapo Concho is currently only available for a limited time (“Once it’s gone, it’s gone,” per the site), so if you are interested in getting your own El Sapo Concho, act fast!