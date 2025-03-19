11 Products Autumn Thompkins Has In Her Makeup Bag To Achieve Her Clean Girl Look

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Between playing college soccer to attending beauty brand trips, Autumn Thompkins created a dual existence for herself. “[Creating beauty content] became my escape outside of playing soccer. It was super nice to dress up, put on makeup, and build such a nice girl community — especially since a lot of my teammates weren’t necessarily involved in that world,” she tells Her Campus in an exclusive interview. “It was my little double life that I created.”

After TikTok gained popularity during COVID, Thompkins was influenced to start her own beauty content creation journey. “I got to college and I started finding a lot of beauty creators that I loved … I really didn’t have the time to be a beauty creator, but I had this huge interest,” she says. “I started posting some makeup videos, and I noticed that those were getting a lot of traction and a lot of girls were really liking it.”

Now, Thompkins has over 71K followers across TikTok and Instagram, and regularly posts makeup tutorials, her skin care tips and beauty secrets, as well as her weekly makeup and yap sessions.

From showing her followers how to achieve different makeup aesthetics including scandinavian girl makeup, cool girl makeup, lover girl makeup, and full glam, Thompkins is in her minimalist era. “I’ve been really into that clean girl look, but I still like to make it glam a little bit,” she says. “Rhode and Refy’s campaigns have makeup looks that are always just so beautiful, elegant, and classy, so those are my favorite right now.”

To achieve her current signature look, Thompkins says, “You don’t need to pack your makeup on to get a good full glam. You can do light layers and your glam will still be bomb. To find your undertone, you should look at the veins on your skin, and if they’re green or blue. That will really help you determine whether you’re warm or cool-toned. That’s one of the biggest things that will change your makeup.”

Thompkins is also an avid skin care lover, and believes hydrating products are essential for creating a good base. If you’re looking to spice up your makeup routine, here are 11 products Thompkins recommends to achieve her glamorous clean girl makeup look.

Rhode Rhode Barrier Butter ($38) Rhode’s Barrier Butter is a non-negotiable product in Thompkins’s makeup routine. “It’s a very thick moisturizer, so it creates a nice dewy layer, but it doesn’t clog your pores right before you apply makeup,” she says. See On Rhode

e.l.f. cosmetics e.l.f Cosmetics Power Grip Face Primer ($10) “I like to use the e.l.f. Power Grip Primer,” Thompkins says, “but really just any gripping primer after the moisturizer. Then I’ll let that sit. Those are my go-tos for a good proper skin prep.” See On e.l.f. cosmetics

Haus Labs Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation ($49) “The Haus Labs Foundation is one of my favorites right now,” Thompkins says. “It’s more on the dewy side, but it’s not a skin tint type of dewy. It’s still a foundation, provides coverage, and really gives that glow from within.” See On Sephora

Haus Labs Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating Concealer ($32) “The Haus Labs Concealer has such a good skin-like finish and some skincare ingredients, but still gives good coverage,” Thompkins says. “Lady Gaga knew what she was doing.” See On Sephora

Rhode Rhode Pocket Blush ($24) Thompkins’s favorite blush at the moment is Rhode’s Pocket Blush in the shade Sleepy Girl — “It’s one of my favorite shades right now. For powder blush, I’ve been loving the NYX Buttermelt Blush ($10).” See On Rhode

L\’ancome L’ancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Full Coverage Concealer ($31) “I like to use a concealer as a bronzer, so I use the L’ancome Teint Ultra Wear Concealer in Shade 495,” Thompkins tells me. “I’ve noticed that it provides a little bit of coverage and a bronzy glow. It’s super easy to blend, too.” See On Sephora

L\’oreal Paris L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara ($11) “I will always love the L’Oreal Telescopic Mascara. It’s one of my favorites. It has a long narrow tip which is great for lengthening. It was my first mascara that I used when I was little, and then I was hooked ever since,” Thompkins says. “I also love combining it with the Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Mascara ($20) because it has thicker bristles, so it helps volumize the lashes.” See On Amazon