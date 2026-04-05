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asymmetrical tops 2026
asymmetrical tops 2026
Princess Polly/Edikted/Abercrombie & Fitch
Style > Fashion

12 Asymmetrical Tops For Spring That Are Seriously On-Trend

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After months of having to bundle up against disrespectfully cold weather, we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. The days are getting longer, the sun is shining more often, and allergies are making their much-anticipated comeback. With spring sort-of springing, all we’re missing (besides consistently warm weather) are some fresh updates to our closets! It’s time to trade in our hoodies and long sleeves for some light jackets and trendy asymmetrical tops. To help you get started, I’ve made a list of 12 tops from six different brands that you can consider adding to your closet for this fresh spring season!

If you’re anything like me, you might be looking for new ways to add fun into your wardrobe. I’m more of a minimalist when it comes to fashion, but as much as I love neutral tones, I think spring is the perfect time to add a pop of color or an asymmetrical flare to an OOTD. After all, spring is all about new beginnings. It’s a season full of life and color, so it’s nice to have our closets match that energy! Here are some asymmetrical tops to add to your wardrobe this season.

asymmetrical tops for 2026
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie Light Pink Asymmetrical Twist Top ($33)

Starting off strong, this pastel pink top from Abercrombie is the perfect way to bring some brightness into an outfit. It’s giving cherry blossom vibes!

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asymmetrical tops for 2026
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie Pale Aqua Asymmetrical Wrap Top ($15)

An off-the-shoulder look with some additional security, this top is a gorgeous, gentle teal that brings just the right amount of color to an outfit.

See On Abercrombie & Fitch
asymmetrical tops for 2026
Altar\’d State

Altar’d State Amoura Lace One Shoulder Tank ($58)

This periwinkle top has some beautiful lace, floral embroidery that really brings out the springtime energy. It would look great with some white jeans!

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asymmetrical tops for 2026
Altar\’d State

Altar’d State Phoebe Scarf Tank ($44)

Chic, classy, and a warm weather staple. This is the top for happy hour, dinner, and everything in between. Definitely one of my faves on this list!

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asymmetrical tops for 2026
Edikted

Edikted Asymmetric One-Shoulder Top ($24)

Simple but still stylish, this is a great way for fellow minimalist girlies to switch things up without getting too far out of their comfort zone.

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asymmetrical tops for 2026
Edikted

Edikted Azalia Asymmetric Knit Poncho ($19)

This golden, poncho-style top is great for beachside spring break photos!

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asymmetrical tops for 2026
Free People

Free People Isla Off-The-Shoulder Ruched Sleeveless Top ($58)

There are so many details about this top that make it one of my favorites on the list. The color (it’s called Mermaids Tail!), the tie shoulder, the neckline — all of it is very oceanic and wavy.

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asymmetrical tops for 2026
Free People

Free People Riley Off-The-Shoulder Knit Top ($58)

This top has a classic spring vibe with the pale yellow shade and fun trim.

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asymmetrical tops for 2026
Princess Polly

Princess Polly Pale Blue Kastor One Shoulder Short Sleeve ($49)

Another favorite, this top is also great for spring outings with friends. The blue is beautiful, and the tie is such a nice touch!

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asymmetrical tops for 2026
Princess Polly

Princess Polly Brown Majira One Shoulder Slouch Top ($39)

A versatile top that can be dressed up or down. This is a good springtime staple!

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asymmetrical tops for 2026
Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Bia Jersey Knit Asymmetric Off-The-Shoulder ($29)

This top maintains a great balance between a fitted feeling and a poncho-style vibe. Oh, and the yellow is perfect.

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asymmetrical tops for 2026
Kimchi Blue

Kimchi Blue Asterid Lace Trim Asymmetric Babydoll Cami ($45)

Finishing off this list with a floral cami that hits all the spring highlights: florals, lace trim, and a great blend of pink, green, and white.

See On Urban Outfitters
Leila Williams

U Mich '26

Leila Williams is a member of the Her Campus National Writers program and contributes to the publication's Culture and Style section.

Currently, Leila attends the University of Michigan. She is a senior pursuing a Bachelors in Communications and Media, and has a minor in Japanese language. Outside of academics and Her Campus, Leila is a member of the Michigan Music Business Club, a pre-professional organization determined to create the future leaders of the music industry. She spent a year on the club's newsletter team where she wrote monthly pieces spotlighting the careers of various music artists such as Tyla, Doechii, and Chappell Roan.

Whenever she has the opportunity, Leila is getting on a flight and traveling to a different part of the country or the world. She is a major foodie and a matcha enthusiast. Leila is a lover of music and enjoys going to concerts to see her favorite artists. In her spare time, she is often playing video games or catching up on her favorite TV shows. Given the chance, Leila will happily ramble about the latest happenings in Formula One to anyone who will listen.