12 Asymmetrical Tops For Spring That Are Seriously On-Trend

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After months of having to bundle up against disrespectfully cold weather, we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. The days are getting longer, the sun is shining more often, and allergies are making their much-anticipated comeback. With spring sort-of springing, all we’re missing (besides consistently warm weather) are some fresh updates to our closets! It’s time to trade in our hoodies and long sleeves for some light jackets and trendy asymmetrical tops. To help you get started, I’ve made a list of 12 tops from six different brands that you can consider adding to your closet for this fresh spring season!

If you’re anything like me, you might be looking for new ways to add fun into your wardrobe. I’m more of a minimalist when it comes to fashion, but as much as I love neutral tones, I think spring is the perfect time to add a pop of color or an asymmetrical flare to an OOTD. After all, spring is all about new beginnings. It’s a season full of life and color, so it’s nice to have our closets match that energy! Here are some asymmetrical tops to add to your wardrobe this season.

Altar\’d State Altar’d State Phoebe Scarf Tank ($44) Chic, classy, and a warm weather staple. This is the top for happy hour, dinner, and everything in between. Definitely one of my faves on this list! See On Altar’d State

Edikted Edikted Asymmetric One-Shoulder Top ($24) Simple but still stylish, this is a great way for fellow minimalist girlies to switch things up without getting too far out of their comfort zone. See On Edikted