12 Asymmetrical Tops For Spring That Are Seriously On-Trend

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After months of having to bundle up against disrespectfully cold weather, we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. The days are getting longer, the sun is shining more often, and allergies are making their much-anticipated comeback. With spring sort-of springing, all we’re missing (besides consistently warm weather) are some fresh updates to our closets! It’s time to trade in our hoodies and long sleeves for some light jackets and trendy asymmetrical tops. To help you get started, I’ve made a list of 12 tops from six different brands that you can consider adding to your closet for this fresh spring season!
If you’re anything like me, you might be looking for new ways to add fun into your wardrobe. I’m more of a minimalist when it comes to fashion, but as much as I love neutral tones, I think spring is the perfect time to add a pop of color or an asymmetrical flare to an OOTD. After all, spring is all about new beginnings. It’s a season full of life and color, so it’s nice to have our closets match that energy! Here are some asymmetrical tops to add to your wardrobe this season.
Abercrombie Light Pink Asymmetrical Twist Top ($33)
Starting off strong, this pastel pink top from Abercrombie is the perfect way to bring some brightness into an outfit. It’s giving cherry blossom vibes!
Abercrombie Pale Aqua Asymmetrical Wrap Top ($15)
An off-the-shoulder look with some additional security, this top is a gorgeous, gentle teal that brings just the right amount of color to an outfit.
Altar’d State Amoura Lace One Shoulder Tank ($58)
This periwinkle top has some beautiful lace, floral embroidery that really brings out the springtime energy. It would look great with some white jeans!
Altar’d State Phoebe Scarf Tank ($44)
Chic, classy, and a warm weather staple. This is the top for happy hour, dinner, and everything in between. Definitely one of my faves on this list!
Edikted Asymmetric One-Shoulder Top ($24)
Simple but still stylish, this is a great way for fellow minimalist girlies to switch things up without getting too far out of their comfort zone.
Edikted Azalia Asymmetric Knit Poncho ($19)
This golden, poncho-style top is great for beachside spring break photos!
Free People Isla Off-The-Shoulder Ruched Sleeveless Top ($58)
There are so many details about this top that make it one of my favorites on the list. The color (it’s called Mermaids Tail!), the tie shoulder, the neckline — all of it is very oceanic and wavy.
Free People Riley Off-The-Shoulder Knit Top ($58)
This top has a classic spring vibe with the pale yellow shade and fun trim.
Princess Polly Pale Blue Kastor One Shoulder Short Sleeve ($49)
Another favorite, this top is also great for spring outings with friends. The blue is beautiful, and the tie is such a nice touch!
Princess Polly Brown Majira One Shoulder Slouch Top ($39)
A versatile top that can be dressed up or down. This is a good springtime staple!
Urban Outfitters Bia Jersey Knit Asymmetric Off-The-Shoulder ($29)
This top maintains a great balance between a fitted feeling and a poncho-style vibe. Oh, and the yellow is perfect.
Kimchi Blue Asterid Lace Trim Asymmetric Babydoll Cami ($45)
Finishing off this list with a floral cami that hits all the spring highlights: florals, lace trim, and a great blend of pink, green, and white.