Ashtin Earle Blazes Up In Her First-Ever Campaign With Edie Parker

Ashtin Earle has been everywhere lately: at NYC Pride with John Summit and Jake Shane, on yachts with her sister Alix Earle, and (obviously) all over our FYPs. And on July 23, the social media It Girl made her modeling debut for Edie Parker’s “Boobs On Drugs” collection. For fans of the content creator, an Ashtin Earle and Edie Parker collaboration is so on-brand, and it’s sparking (pun intended!) conversations about casual cannabis usage.

Edie Parker’s Boobs On Drugs collection features both apparel (sweatshirts, dad hats, and T-shirts) and smoking accessories, like printed vape batteries, ashtrays, funky lighter keychains, and more. According to the brand, the campaign “takes inspiration from summers in Earle’s home state of New Jersey,” where Edie Parker’s THC products are able to be purchased, since recreational usage has been legal in the state since 2021.

If you’re unfamiliar, Edie Parker is a female-founded and operated lifestyle and cannabis brand based in New York City. Once called a “stoner’s Dior” by Vogue, Edie Parker specializes in crafting high-end and unique smoking products like table lighters, rolling trays, grinders, pipes, and more. The brand also sells apparel — sweatshirts, T-shirts, totes — as well as funky handbags and other accessories.

For fans of Ashtin, the collaboration couldn’t be more on-brand. On TikTok, Ashtin has been open about her casual marijuana usage (she is 21, and lives in a state where the plant is legal), and fans have even gone as far as to label her a “stoner baddie.” Who am I to argue? The photos are 100% giving that.

The comments on the post have been flooded with support from other influencers and celebrities (including her rumored fling, John Summit). Additionally, on TikTok, users have been sharing how “iconic” the collaboration is, and praising Ashtin for participating in such a unique, and broadly unexpected, campaign.

While I’m one of the many people living for Ashtin’s collaboration (the photos are absolutely stunning) as well as the rise in casual (legal) marijuana usage, there are underlying issues that come with cannabis’ rise to the mainstream. Marijuana laws in the United States are, and historically have been, incredibly racist. Despite using marijuana at a lower rate than their white counterparts, Black folks are roughly four times more likely to be arrested for cannabis, according to a 2021 report by the ACLU. Additionally, thousands of Black Americans are serving mandatory life sentences for possession, while the legal cannabis industry (run primarily by white men, mind you) is projected to bring in $45 billion in 2024.

Now, I’m not saying that a poorly-run criminal justice system deeply rooted in prejudice and racism is Ashtin Earle’s fault. In fact, the collaboration is also in partnership with the Women’s Prison Association — an organization that empowers women to redefine their lives in the face of injustice and incarceration — and sales from select items will be donated through the Edie Parker Foundation. If anything, consider marijuana’s entrance into the mainstream an opportunity to stay educated on cannabis laws, and advocate for reform in these deeply-broken systems.

And maybe, if you choose to buy anything from the Boobs On Drugs drop (I’ve got my eye on the hoodie), consider sending over an extra donation to an organization that advocates for cannabis reform. Spark it!