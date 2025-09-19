The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you’ve been on the internet at all this week, you’ve probably seen clips of Ned Fulmer — the Try Guy infamously known for cheating on his wife, Ariel — on his new podcast. On Sept. 17, Fulmer’s podcast Rock Bottom premiered, and social media is taking it… well, exactly how you’d expect.

If you haven’t been chronically online over the past three years, Fulmer (jokingly known as “the wife guy” by fans for how often he used to use her in his content) was caught having an affair with a subordinate at his company. It’s safe to say that the internet fell apart that week over the scandal. If you weren’t already shocked enough to know that he’s making his way back to content creation now in the year 2025, you might even be more shocked to know that the first guest on his podcast was Ariel.

The episode has led to a lot of rehashing online about how terrible the entire situation is. It’s also revealed some updates about their situation: Ariel has since separated from Ned and is pursuing her own endeavors, namely with pottery. In February, she posted on her account @arielfulmerceramics, getting supporters excited for her upcoming endeavors. After the podcast, she’s getting even more love on the post (since it’s the only post she has up on the account at the moment). “Ariel has always been that girl 👑💅” one user wrote. “Love all of this for you! Wishing you the most beautiful fulfilling life, success, and journey,” another said.

If you’re still in your feelings about the whole situation and are looking to support Ariel, here are some pieces from her online store that you can shop right now.

@rockbottomwithnedfulmer via Instagram; Ariel Fulmer Ceramics RIPPLE PLATE ($45) This option is cute, functional, and one of the budget-friendlier pieces from her shop. If you’re looking for a new way to elevate your dinner parties, this could be a good fit for you. See On Ariel Fulmer Ceramics

Ariel Fulmer Ceramics TWO-TONE CENTERPIECE BOWL I ($185) For all my post-grad folks looking to spruce up their living area, this centerpiece could be the missing piece to the interior design puzzle. See On Ariel Fulmer Ceramics

Ariel Fulmer Ceramics RIBBON OBJECT I ($99) Any artsy people reading this? If you’re an appreciator of a cool piece to liven up a space, check this one out! See On Ariel Fulmer Ceramics

Ariel Fulmer Ceramics RIBBON OBJECT V ($135) I think this one may be my personal favorite! The stoneware piece is handmade, and so cool to look at. See On Ariel Fulmer Ceramics