Ned Fulmer Is Back & Launching A Podcast (Yes, Seriously)

If you’ve been itching for a Ned Fulmer update, then boy — do I have one for you. On Sept. 16, the former Try Guy spoke out for the first time since his infamous 2022 cheating scandal to announce some news: There’s a new Ned Fulmer podcast in the works, and it’s dropping soon. Like, really soon.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Fulmer spoke in depth about his extremely public downfall, which was a result of an admitted “consensual workplace relationship” with a producer at 2nd Try, LLC. Prior to this, Fulmer was a popular internet creator and entrepreneur, most known for his involvement with the Try Guys alongside Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang. Fulmer was quickly identified as the “wife guy” due to his longtime marriage to his wife Ariel Fulmer, whom he referenced frequently in his content.

Originally BuzzFeed darlings, the Try Guys parted ways with the network in 2018 to start their own entertainment company. Things were going well for the Try Guys until September 2022, when news of the affair went viral. Shortly after, the Try Guys released a statement that Fulmer was no longer working with them, saying, “As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together.”

Fulmer went on to release a now-deleted statement addressing the affair, writing in part, “Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I’m going to focus my attention.”

In the years since the viral scandal, Fulmer has kept a low profile. However, he came back to the spotlight in a new interview with PEOPLE, announcing his podcast, called Rock Bottom — and you’ll never believe who the first guest is.

What is Ned Fulmer’s New podcast, Rock Bottom, about?

According to PEOPLE, Fulmer’s podcast Rock Bottom will focus on interviewing people about their lowest moments — such as “those overcoming drug addiction, convicted gang leaders,” and even canceled social media personalities. (A little on the nose, no?) “It’s made me a lot more interested in other people’s challenging times,” Fulmer told PEOPLE about his last three years. “When someone does something that they’re really ashamed about or that is deeply traumatizing, life goes on. So what happens next?”

When does Ned Fulmer’s Rock Bottom come out?

The podcast is launching soon. In the interview, Fulmer revealed that the first episode will drop on Sept. 17 and will be available on all audio streaming platforms. As for his first guest? It’s none other than his wife, Ariel Fulmer.

That’s right — they’re still together. Fulmer told PEOPLE that the two started going to couples therapy, which helped their relationship reach a “place of healing.” He also told PEOPLE regarding his marriage, “It’s certainly stronger than it was before. We have a much clearer sense of boundaries — understanding and respecting each other’s boundaries — as well as integrity and being direct with each other, even when it might be unpleasant.”

IDK about you, but I’m definitely going to be tuning in (shamefully, I admit).