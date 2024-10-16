Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Victoria\'s Secret
Angel Reese’s VS Fashion Show After Party Look Featured 2 Hot Fall Trends

Gabriella Greek

The Victoria’s Secret Angels weren’t the only angels in the spotlight at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Oct. 15. WNBA all star Angel Reese was — IMHO — upstaging the VS angels at their own event at an after party once the show wrapped. The VS Fashion Show was streamed live from New York City after a six-year hiatus. Taking a break from making plays on the Chicago Sky, Reese was seen at the show alongside a star-studded list of attendees including high-profile models making their return — like Adriana Lima and Tyra Banks — and icons like Cher, who performed at the show.

With the invitation list filled with plenty of notable celebs, fans were sure to be blessed with fashion looks that we’re now all dying to recreate. Angel Reese is no exception to this — she served with another iconic fashion look at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after party at Crane Club Restaurant in the meatpacking district in NYC, channeling two of the hottest trends this fall.  

First, at the fashion show, Reese took to the pink carpet in a see-through red dress, embellished with red rhinestones. The dress fell to her knees and tapered off to the floor with fringe, which she paired with black strappy heels. From dominating the court to the carpet, the basketball star stunned in her outfit at the event. You can say the real showstopper was her after party outfit, though, in which Reese donned an all-black look, wearing a sparkly mini dress layered with a long leather trench coat. She paired the pieces with plenty of texture, including a leather mini purse and a fur overlay. According to College Fashionista’s Fall 2024 Trend Report, two trends we’re seeing a ton of this season are texture and trench coats — Reese styled both these trends in her outfit. 

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Victoria\’s Secret

Angel Reese has quickly made a name for herself not only in the WNBA as an all-star player, but also as a fashion icon. She has been killing it with her fashion looks recently, and it’s safe to say I’m obsessed. From this dripped-out Baltimore Ravens game look to her stylish belly button ring poking out during a workout selfie, she is serving major “casual cool girl” aesthetic, and I am living for it. For a night as important as the VS Fashion Show, it’s only fitting to style yourself with the hottest trends of the season. If you want to get the Angel Reese look, you need to check out these outfits directly inspired by Angel Reese’s closet.

Finesse Willa Black Trench Coat ($88)

Finesse Willa Black Trench Coat
Finesse

If you want her exact look, this trench coat is almost identical to the one Angel Reese wore to the VS Fashion Show after party. The touch of fur makes this so VS-inspired.

Fashion Nova Not Your Average Washed Faux Leather Trench ($70)

Fashion Nova Not Your Average Washed Faux Leather Trench
Fashion Nova

Another trench coat option to channel the cool girl Angel Reese vibe. Sure to be a wardrobe staple for the cold weather in the upcoming months.

Fashion Nova High Ratings Handbag ($30)

Fashion Nova High Ratings Handbag
Fashion Nova

Everyone needs a classic black bag for a night out. This leather handbag fits perfectly with the leather texture trend this fall, and it’s sure to be a go-to all season long.

Sister Party Sheer Mesh Patchwork Maxi Dress ($33)

Sister Party Sheer Mesh Patchwork Maxi Dress
Sister Party

Reese’s runway red dress may have been one of a kind, but this long red mesh dress channels the same cool girl vibes.

Zara Shiny Tulle Mini Dress ($50)

Zara Shiny Tulle Mini Dress
Zara

Similar to the one Angel Reese styled under her trench coat, this dress is perfect to wear layered under a coat or on its own.

Gabriella Greek is a part of the national writer’s program for Her Campus Media. You can find her covering the coolest new fashion trends you’ve been obsessed with trying and giving you the four-one-one on all the latest celebrity news. She is a rising senior at The University of Alabama studying Fashion Retailing, and is currently serving as Editor-in-Chief of Her Campus at Alabama. She had the opportunity to attend New York Fashion Week 2024, covering the Rise NYFW show, and taking on the runway while walking for Model Icon. She has a passion for competing in beauty pageants and was awarded the titles of Princess of America’s Miss Pennsylvania 2023, and Miss Coal Region Volunteer 2024. While on the Tuscaloosa campus she spends her time with her sorority, Gamma Phi Beta and writing for Alice, Alabama’s women’s magazine. She has a heart for volunteering and spends her time working to provide young women with the resources to foster confidence and positivity in their lives. In her free time you can find her driving around in her pink Jeep Wrangler, rewatching Hairspray for the millionth time, joining in on an Orange Theory class, or jamming out to Megan Thee Stallion. After college she plans to move to Los Angeles or New York City to start her career writing for a fashion magazine and then later pursuing her life long dream of designing her own fashion brand.