The Victoria’s Secret Angels weren’t the only angels in the spotlight at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Oct. 15. WNBA all star Angel Reese was — IMHO — upstaging the VS angels at their own event at an after party once the show wrapped. The VS Fashion Show was streamed live from New York City after a six-year hiatus. Taking a break from making plays on the Chicago Sky, Reese was seen at the show alongside a star-studded list of attendees including high-profile models making their return — like Adriana Lima and Tyra Banks — and icons like Cher, who performed at the show.

With the invitation list filled with plenty of notable celebs, fans were sure to be blessed with fashion looks that we’re now all dying to recreate. Angel Reese is no exception to this — she served with another iconic fashion look at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after party at Crane Club Restaurant in the meatpacking district in NYC, channeling two of the hottest trends this fall.

First, at the fashion show, Reese took to the pink carpet in a see-through red dress, embellished with red rhinestones. The dress fell to her knees and tapered off to the floor with fringe, which she paired with black strappy heels. From dominating the court to the carpet, the basketball star stunned in her outfit at the event. You can say the real showstopper was her after party outfit, though, in which Reese donned an all-black look, wearing a sparkly mini dress layered with a long leather trench coat. She paired the pieces with plenty of texture, including a leather mini purse and a fur overlay. According to College Fashionista’s Fall 2024 Trend Report, two trends we’re seeing a ton of this season are texture and trench coats — Reese styled both these trends in her outfit.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Victoria\’s Secret

Angel Reese has quickly made a name for herself not only in the WNBA as an all-star player, but also as a fashion icon. She has been killing it with her fashion looks recently, and it’s safe to say I’m obsessed. From this dripped-out Baltimore Ravens game look to her stylish belly button ring poking out during a workout selfie, she is serving major “casual cool girl” aesthetic, and I am living for it. For a night as important as the VS Fashion Show, it’s only fitting to style yourself with the hottest trends of the season. If you want to get the Angel Reese look, you need to check out these outfits directly inspired by Angel Reese’s closet.

If you want her exact look, this trench coat is almost identical to the one Angel Reese wore to the VS Fashion Show after party. The touch of fur makes this so VS-inspired.

Another trench coat option to channel the cool girl Angel Reese vibe. Sure to be a wardrobe staple for the cold weather in the upcoming months.

Everyone needs a classic black bag for a night out. This leather handbag fits perfectly with the leather texture trend this fall, and it’s sure to be a go-to all season long.

Reese’s runway red dress may have been one of a kind, but this long red mesh dress channels the same cool girl vibes.

Similar to the one Angel Reese styled under her trench coat, this dress is perfect to wear layered under a coat or on its own.