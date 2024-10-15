Victoria’s Secret has found its wings and is ready to fly – again. After a five-year hiatus — and going through a few angels and demons — the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is set to make its comeback on Oct. 15. Making the announcement via Instagram back on May 15, the brand explained its seen the comments, heard the viewers, and is reflecting on its public perception today.

Back in 2019, the show was canceled due to a series of mishaps including poor ratings and controversy. From the ex-chief marketing officer of L Brands Ed Razek’s questionable comments to the criticism of the brand’s lack of body diversity, it’s no surprise that Victoria’s Secret needed a real sit down.

With the controversy from Razek on not hiring “transsexuals” to plus-size women being excluded from the “angel aesthetic” (Razek later apologized for his “insensitive” comments), has Victoria’s Secret really made a change with its overall values and presence? Fans may or may not find out with the upcoming 2024 fashion show, but here’s how to watch it and what to expect.

Where To Watch The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

You’ll be able to stream the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show on Amazon Live, and on the brand’s social channels on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The official broadcast will begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PST.

Specifically for Amazon customers, there’s a few more perks involved. If you’re interested in every little detail of the brand and its new show, before the main event, you can tune into the live stream of the Pink Carpet at 6:30 p.m ET, which is completely free. Also, with its live feature, Amazon allows you to shop the Victoria’s Secret styles on the models as they walk down the runway.

Models Walking In The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Some familiar faces are set to walk the runway for Victoria’s Secret comeback show. Runway veterans for the show include Gigi Hadid, Barbara Palvin, Candice Swanepoel, Ashley Graham, and the Tyra Banks. “It’s a little bit of an out-of-body experience,” Banks told Harper’s Bazaar in October about returning to the show. “I felt like that athlete that’s, like, ‘I’m hanging up my cleats . I’m retiring the basketball.’ And then, now I’m back! I never in a million years thought that I would be back on the runway, but I am so beyond excited and so ready for this.”

You can expect to see some new faces in the show as well. This includes Devyn Garcia, Imaan Hammam, and Grace Elizabeth. Talk about a major lineup for their comeback season.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria\’s Secret

The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Performers

Can we get a round of applause for the first ever all-female lineup of performers? For starters, the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show includes performances from afrobeats star Tyla. “Growing up, I was captivated by the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — the stunning outfits, iconic wings, and charismatic models,” Tyla said in a statement. “Now, I’m thrilled to be performing on this nostalgic and legendary stage. What’s even more exciting is the celebration of diversity, showcasing a broader range of beauty, which makes this moment truly special.”

Another performer includes the legendary Cher. She shared the news via Instagram Story, which featured a video of her singing her 1998 hit “Believe,” giving fans a taste of what to possibly expect during the show.

Last but certainly not least, K-pop star Lisa from Blackpink is set to bring her vibrant energy to the stage. With a fanbase and following of over 100 million, there is no doubt that her performance is going to be a good time!