9 Amazon Tennis Skirts To Channel Your Inner Zendaya

Zendaya has done many impressive things over the course of her career, but her most shining achievement might be bringing back tennis skirt fashion, thanks to her 2024 movie Challengers. The flared, feminine miniskirts are fun to style, but it’s not an easy look to really get into. Luckily, there are so many affordable tennis skirts on Amazon and at other retailers that are very affordable, so you don’t have to break the bank trying to get in on the trend.

The key is to find a tennis skirt you feel comfortable in, and luckily most of them come with bike shorts attached and pockets to that end. Don’t be afraid to do some surgery on the skirt if you need to cut out the built in shorts and wear your own bike shorts under one, either, in the name of loosening the fit. Step two is finding out how you want to style it. Are you going for a crop top or a big baggy college hoodie? Both will do. Sneakers are a great look for a tennis skirt, too, but if you dress it up with a shirt and oversized blazer, a little ankle bootie will do just fine, too. Get creative! Tennis skirts are fun and flirty and great summer wardrobe staples. Here are a few to start your shopping.

Navneet Tennis Skirt with Pockets This high-waisted skirt with shorts and pockets is perfect for styling with a baggy top. Also, it comes in over a dozen colors to mix and match. See on Amazon

Pinspark Leopard Print Tennis Skirt Lean into the trend and pair every black tank top you own this summer with this animal print skirt. See on Amazon

Iuga longer length skirt with shorts Switch up your tennis skirt looks with a longer length skirt and cropped top whether you’re playing pickleball or getting coffee with friends. See on Amazon

LouKeith A-Line skirt If the ruffles and pleats are messing with your style dreams, this A-line tennis skirt (with shorts attached) might be for you. Also available in a ton of colors. See on Amazon

baleaf double layer This double-layered skirt with shorts and pockets adds a little texture to your outfit. See on Amazon

reachlight tennis dress The drawstring on this tennis dress is super cute (as are the colors it comes in). You can wear as is or pile a cardigan or loose top over the dress part, making it super versatile for just $15. See on Amazon

seamaid skirt with pockets & Shorts Reviewers have tons of great things to say about the fit of this skirt. Also available in other colors. See on Amazon

Husnainna pleated skirt This high-waisted, pleated skirt is easy to style with anything. Also available in other colors and patterns. See on Amazon