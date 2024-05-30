Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
9 Amazon Tennis Skirts To Channel Your Inner Zendaya

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Karen Fratti

Zendaya has done many impressive things over the course of her career, but her most shining achievement might be bringing back tennis skirt fashion, thanks to her 2024 movie Challengers. The flared, feminine miniskirts are fun to style, but it’s not an easy look to really get into. Luckily, there are so many affordable tennis skirts on Amazon and at other retailers that are very affordable, so you don’t have to break the bank trying to get in on the trend.

The key is to find a tennis skirt you feel comfortable in, and luckily most of them come with bike shorts attached and pockets to that end. Don’t be afraid to do some surgery on the skirt if you need to cut out the built in shorts and wear your own bike shorts under one, either, in the name of loosening the fit. Step two is finding out how you want to style it. Are you going for a crop top or a big baggy college hoodie? Both will do. Sneakers are a great look for a tennis skirt, too, but if you dress it up with a shirt and oversized blazer, a little ankle bootie will do just fine, too. Get creative! Tennis skirts are fun and flirty and great summer wardrobe staples. Here are a few to start your shopping.

Navneet Tennis Skirt with Pockets

This high-waisted skirt with shorts and pockets is perfect for styling with a baggy top. Also, it comes in over a dozen colors to mix and match.

black high wait tennis skirt?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

Pinspark Leopard Print Tennis Skirt

Lean into the trend and pair every black tank top you own this summer with this animal print skirt.

leopard print tennis skirt?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

Iuga longer length skirt with shorts

Switch up your tennis skirt looks with a longer length skirt and cropped top whether you’re playing pickleball or getting coffee with friends.

red longer length?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

LouKeith A-Line skirt

If the ruffles and pleats are messing with your style dreams, this A-line tennis skirt (with shorts attached) might be for you. Also available in a ton of colors.

purple a line tennis skirt?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

baleaf double layer

This double-layered skirt with shorts and pockets adds a little texture to your outfit.

Navy blue ruffled?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

reachlight tennis dress

The drawstring on this tennis dress is super cute (as are the colors it comes in). You can wear as is or pile a cardigan or loose top over the dress part, making it super versatile for just $15.

tennis dress?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

seamaid skirt with pockets & Shorts

Reviewers have tons of great things to say about the fit of this skirt. Also available in other colors.

white tennis skirt?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

Husnainna pleated skirt

This high-waisted, pleated skirt is easy to style with anything. Also available in other colors and patterns.

pleated skirt?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

pinspark striped skirt

Go for the varsity look with this striped tennis skirt.

Screenshot 2024 05 10 104541?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Karen is an affiliate content writer and editor for the Her Campus community. More of her other current work can be found at High Snobiety where she covers celeb style, fashion trends, and sneakerhead life. Karen was formerly an entertainment writer and editor at Bustle, Screenrant, The Dipp, Hello Giggles, and probably any other website you can likely think of that covers entertainment, pop culture, and news. She has a B.A. in English and Journalism from Temple University in Philadelphia and an M.A. in Media Studies from The New School University. In a previous life, Karen spent almost a decade in Rome, Italy working as a student advisor for Northeastern University’s architecture study abroad program (and eating all of the pasta and pizza she could afford). She currently resides in Brooklyn, New York. When she's not glued to her laptop writing and adding things to cart, Karen's likely trying to learn how to do her own gel manicures while watching Bravo. If you want to talk about TV, the best sneakers and nail colors right this very minute, or where to go on a European spring break, don't be a stranger.