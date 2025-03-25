Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
When Does The Amazon Spring Sale End? The Best Fashion & Beauty Deals To Shop Now

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Kristine Bakker

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Amazon’s Spring Sale is finally here, and it’s time to stock up on your favorite products. The week-long savings event started today, March 25. But when does the Amazon Spring Sale end? Don’t worry — the sale will continue until March 31, and includes discounts of up to 40% off select items across multiple categories, including fashion, beauty, home appliances, and decor. 

Amazon is also offering other exclusive discounts during the Spring Sale, including 20% off select pre-loved luxury items, three months free of Amazon Music, and up to 70% Amazon Outlet. If you’re a Prime member, you’ll also find more discounts on additional items — just look for the “Prime Spring Deal Badge” when you’re shopping.

If you’re hoping to get some amazing deals this week but don’t know where to start, I’ve gathered 12 of the best deals from this year’s Amazon Spring Sale you should look out for.

Medicube Zero Pore Pads
Medicube

Medicube Zero Pore Pads ($15)

These pore pads have been all over my FYP. They’re considered a holy grail product for textured skin and clogged pores, and best of all — they’re 52% off on Amazon.

CRZ Yoga Butterluxe Legging
CRZ Yoga

CRZ Yoga Butterluxe High Waisted Lounge Legging ($28)

You can never go wrong with a high quality pair of leggings. This option from CRZ Yoga is made with butterluxe fabric, and comes in over 20 different colors to choose from. Get it on sale now for 15% off its original price.

Lemme Sleep Melatonin Gummies
Lemme

Lemme Sleep Melatonin Gummies ($23)

Lemme Sleep is everyone’s go-to gummy for a restful night. This week is the best time to stock up on them — they’re currently 24% off on Amazon.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler
Stanley

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler ($27)

Stanley is also having great deals during the Amazon Spring Sale. Their iconic Quencher H2.0 Tumbler has select colors on sale for $26.25, including mint green, light blue, orange, and pink.

Kitsch Heatless Hair Curler Set
Kitsch

Kitsch Heatless Hair Curler Set ($13)

This best-selling heatless hair curler set by Kitsch is also discounted. I got one a few months ago and it’s so easy to use, plus it gives you the perfect blowout look first thing in the morning. Make sure to grab it quickly — it’s on sale now for only $13.

Amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask
Amika

Amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask ($26)

Amika has the best smelling hair products of all time, hands down. This hair mask has the most divine scent, is enriched with superfoods and vitamin C, and leaves your hair so shiny and moisturized. This week only, it’s 25% off.

Wavytalk Thermal Brush
Wavytalk

Wavytalk Thermal Brush ($29)

If you’ve been wanting a thermal brush that’s affordable and won’t damage your hair, this is the perfect product for you. For only $29, this thermal brush is easy to use, has dual voltage (which is great for traveling), and gives your hair a sleek blowout look.

JW PEI Addisyn Shoulder Bag
JW PEI

JW PEI Addisyn Shoulder Bag ($76)

JW PEI’s shoulder bags are loved for their expensive looks yet accessible price points. Made of vegan leather, this classy bag comes in three colors to choose from and can be worn day and night.

AOA Studio Super Soft Makeup Blender
AOA Studio

AOA Studio Super Soft Paw Paw Wonder Blender ($8)

If you recognize these makeup sponges, it’s because they were all over your FYP last year. This pack of six is already super affordable, and it’s even cheaper this week.

Swarovski Emily Tennis Bracelet
Swarovski

Swarovski Emily Tennis Bracelet ($64)

Even Swarovski items are on sale this week. Loved for its modern style and sparkle, the crystal Tennis Bracelet is currently 51% off.

Puma Women’s Club 5v5 Sneaker
Puma

Puma Women’s Club 5v5 Sneaker ($50)

If you’ve been searching for new sneakers for spring, this is the perfect time to get them. These cute Puma sneakers are 29% off. The color combinations are next level, and this pair is known for being super comfortable.

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream
IT Cosmetics

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream ($40)

Last but not least, It Cosmetics’s CC+ Cream is now 15% off. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and SPF 50, this product combines makeup and skin care, and is amazing for all-day wear.

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Kristine Bakker is a Style Intern at Her Campus Media. She's a senior at LIM College in New York City, majoring in Fashion Media and minoring in Sustainability. She was previously the Fashion Director for her college's student-run magazine The Lexington Line. In her free time, she enjoys reading, exploring new places, shopping, and scrolling through Pinterest for outfit inspirations.