If you need an excuse to fill your online shopping cart, you’re in luck, because Amazon Prime Day is finally here this October. The two-day Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event offers spectacular savings for Prime members, making it the perfect time for a little retail therapy. Among the wide variety of Prime Day deals, members can take advantage of great savings on several skin care products. Whether you’re looking to stock up on your skin care holy grails or try out new products at a lower price, you’ll love these Amazon Prime Day skin care deals.

Savings like this don’t happen often, but luckily, Amazon Prime Day has arrived at the best time. The holiday season is right around the corner, and it’s never too early to start holiday shopping — especially for skin care gifts. From face masks to body oils, skin care products make excellent gifts for anyone obsessed with looking and feeling their best. That includes you, too, because who doesn’t love treating themselves to skin care with some serious savings?

Looking to up your skin care game, experiment with new trendy products, or get ahead on gift shopping? We’ve got you covered with these incredible Amazon Prime Day skin care deals for October 2025.

Garnier Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water ($8) This Micellar Cleansing Water is a bathroom counter essential. It’s the best for removing makeup after a long day — including waterproof mascara. See On Amazon

Medicube medicube Salmon DNA PDRN pink collagen jelly gel mask ($14) If you’re looking to achieve glass skin, look no further. This face mask will leave your skin feeling glowy, plump, and moisturized after only a few hours. See On Amazon

BAIMEI BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha ($10) Sometimes, two is better than one. This jade roller and gua sha bundle is the perfect set for anyone wanting the at-home spa experience. See On Amazon

Bliss Bliss Bright Idea Brightening Serum ($20) Boost your skin care routine with this vitamin C brightening serum for your best, most luminous skin yet. See On Amazon

TonyMoly TONYMOLY I’m Lavender Sheet Mask ($3) Need a sheet mask to unwind after a long day? This lavender sheet mask is a quick way to feel relaxed and pamper yourself. See On Amazon

CeraVe CeraVe Hydrating Cream-To-Foam Cleanser ($15) Running on a busy schedule and need one product that does it all? You’ll love this cleanser that hydrates and removes makeup all at once. See On Amazon

Bio-Oil Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil ($17) This multipurpose skin care oil is great for treating acne scars, stretch marks, uneven skin tones, and more. See On Amazon

Mario Badescu Mario Badescu Drying Lotion ($9) Need a quick fix for a blemish that just won’t let up? This drying lotion exfoliates and clears pores for blemish relief. See On Amazon