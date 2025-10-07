The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
If you need an excuse to fill your online shopping cart, you’re in luck, because Amazon Prime Day is finally here this October. The two-day Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event offers spectacular savings for Prime members, making it the perfect time for a little retail therapy. Among the wide variety of Prime Day deals, members can take advantage of great savings on several skin care products. Whether you’re looking to stock up on your skin care holy grails or try out new products at a lower price, you’ll love these Amazon Prime Day skin care deals.
Savings like this don’t happen often, but luckily, Amazon Prime Day has arrived at the best time. The holiday season is right around the corner, and it’s never too early to start holiday shopping — especially for skin care gifts. From face masks to body oils, skin care products make excellent gifts for anyone obsessed with looking and feeling their best. That includes you, too, because who doesn’t love treating themselves to skin care with some serious savings?
Looking to up your skin care game, experiment with new trendy products, or get ahead on gift shopping? We’ve got you covered with these incredible Amazon Prime Day skin care deals for October 2025.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Patch ($11)
Dealing with pesky blemishes? These pimple patches are a must-have, effortless way to make blemishes disappear.
Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water ($8)
This Micellar Cleansing Water is a bathroom counter essential. It’s the best for removing makeup after a long day — including waterproof mascara.
medicube Salmon DNA PDRN pink collagen jelly gel mask ($14)
If you’re looking to achieve glass skin, look no further. This face mask will leave your skin feeling glowy, plump, and moisturized after only a few hours.
BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha ($10)
Sometimes, two is better than one. This jade roller and gua sha bundle is the perfect set for anyone wanting the at-home spa experience.
Bliss Bright Idea Brightening Serum ($20)
Boost your skin care routine with this vitamin C brightening serum for your best, most luminous skin yet.
TONYMOLY I’m Lavender Sheet Mask ($3)
Need a sheet mask to unwind after a long day? This lavender sheet mask is a quick way to feel relaxed and pamper yourself.
CeraVe Hydrating Cream-To-Foam Cleanser ($15)
Running on a busy schedule and need one product that does it all? You’ll love this cleanser that hydrates and removes makeup all at once.
Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil ($17)
This multipurpose skin care oil is great for treating acne scars, stretch marks, uneven skin tones, and more.
Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray ($28)
This facial toner spray relieves a myriad of skin concerns, from blemishes to eczema and more. Plus, it feels super refreshing.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion ($9)
Need a quick fix for a blemish that just won’t let up? This drying lotion exfoliates and clears pores for blemish relief.
Avène Thermal Spring Water ($14)
If you have sensitive skin that’s prone to flare-ups, you’ll love this product that soothes and calms irritated skin.
First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub ($21)
If you’re dealing with rough, dry skin, you’ll love this body scrub that will leave you with the smooth skin of your dreams.