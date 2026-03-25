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Style > Fashion

14 Amazon Big Spring Sale Sneaker Deals To Add To Your Cart

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Sneaker shopping is often a burden on the bank account, but not when it comes to Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. If you’ve been looking for a reason to do some spring cleaning — followed by some spring shopping — the sneakers on discount during Amazon’s sale will be the sign you’ve been looking for. 

Get rid of those beat-up sneakers hiding in the back of your closet from five years ago. Finally gift yourself those shoes you wish you got during the holidays — but now, at a discounted price. Find the perfect pair of running shoes or everyday casual streetwear sneakers. From Converse to Nike, all of your favorite brands are on sale on Amazon. There are styles, sizes, and color combinations for everyone, all for a discount. Some of these sneaker deals offer up to 49% off on timeless classics. Once you find that perfect pair for you, you can also splurge on sneaker accessories, like stain cleaner and new laces, to keep your purchases good as new. 

Now is the time to act before spring and summer are fully upon us. You’re gonna need a sturdy pair of sneakers for those long walks outdoors or those long hours on your feet at work. Spruce up your shoe collection while these Amazon deals are available. 

air max
Nike

Nike Women’s Air Max Excee Shoes ($80)

Get this classic Nike style for 20% off! Enjoy the lightweight comfort of these sneakers in style. 

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white reebok
Reebok

Reebok Princess Sneakers for Women ($35)

There is no closet staple as reliable as a white tennis sneaker. Get these Reebok Princess Sneakers for just $35. 

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royal blue sneakers
LUCKY STEP

LUCKY STEP Women’s Retro Fashion Sneakers ($32)

Spice up your shoe lineup with these vibrant walking sneakers. Coming in a variety of colors and patterns, your new shoe opportunities are endless!

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converse
Converse

Converse Unisex Adult Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Sneaker ($55)

Chuck Taylors will never go out of style. Get them while you can for just $55!

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chunky nike sneakers
Nike

Nike Women’s AL8 Shoes ($76)

These chunky running sneakers are the perfect blend of practical and stylish. 

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lacy sneakers
CUSHIONAIRE

CUSHIONAIRE Belinda Women’s Lace Detail Casual Sneakers ($57)

Pair these feminine lacy sneakers with jeans, skirts, or casual dresses — they’re a must-have for any wardrobe.

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white converse
Converse

Converse Womens Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform ($41)

Up to 49% off these classic white platform sneakers is an offer you can’t turn down. 

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veja
Veja

Veja Women’s V-12 Sneaker ($119)

Dress down that spring dress or dress up that pair of jeans with these classy Vejas. 

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purple running sneaker
BRONAX

BRONAX Women’s Wide Toe Box Road Running Shoes ($48)

Durable and breathable, these running and jogging shoes have flexibility, traction, and shock absorption. 

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dunks
Nike

Nike Women’s Court Vision Low Next Nature Shoes ($65)

Wear these dunks on and off the court for stylish flare or a game of basketball. Grab them while you can for just $65!

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Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Women’s Layla Sneakers ($60)

Take activewear, but make it sophisticated. These classy sneakers can be dressed up or down, and are perfect for when you’re on the go. 

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b&w reebok
Reebok

Reebok Womens Club C Double Revenge Platform Tennis Shoes for Women ($68)

These Reebok shoes combine platforms with a cute, chunky design, making this pair great for travel, work or casual walking on campus.

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purple running sneakers
Saucony

Saucony Women’s Guide 18 Sneaker ($120)

Run (or walk) smooth, comfortable miles with the ultimate protection and soft padding that comes with these Saucony sneakers. 

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cole haan sneakers
Cole Haan

Cole Haan Women’s Grandpro Topspin Court ($80)

Grab these Cole Haan sneakers if you need a casual yet classy staple in your shoe closet. 

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Isabelle Farina

UGA '26

My name is Isabelle Farina, I am a senior Journalism student at the University of Georgia receiving a minor in Law, Ethics and Philosophy and a certificate in Film and Media Scoring. While I’ve been having my fun in the south, I’m definitely a Jersey Girl at heart. I'm from a small town in New Jersey, so I love splitting my time between the beach and New York City. Because of my proximity to such a vivacious city,I love all things pop culture; books, movies, TV, music, you name it, I am definitely interested in it.

The most important goal of mine is to be able to channel my passions for media and storytelling into a lifelong career. My dream job would be to be an entertainment reporter for a culture magazine or write for the arts and culture columns of a newspaper. I have always been fascinated by celebrity culture and how audiences get so attached to people they don't even know just because of the art they create or are involved in.

To pursue my passion thus far, I have gotten involved with fashion magazines on campus and written culture articles for local publications. The power of the media is so intriguing to me and I realize how important it is to society. I want to be a part of the action.