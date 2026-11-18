Prepare your shopping lists and turn on your alarm clocks, because Target has officially announced its 2026 Black Friday sale, and this year’s deals come with an extra little surprise. In addition to major discounts on some of your favorite brands, Target is giving shoppers the opportunity to score a free Target gift card worth up to $1,000. Yes, you did read that right. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect excuse to start your holiday shopping, this might just be it.

Target’s Black Friday sale will run from Nov. 22 through Nov. 29, with discounts of up to 50% on thousands of gifts. Whether you’re shopping for the beauty guru in your life, looking for the latest tech gadgets, or just trying to be the early bird when it comes to holiday shopping, there’s plenty to browse. Shoppers can expect deals on major brands like Dyson, Bose, Beats, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Cuisinart, and so many more. If you were personally victimized by the SKIMS advent calendar, look no further than the 40% off on beauty and health gift sets promo. I know I will!

But let’s get to the part everyone’s going to want the juicy details about: the free gift cards. On Black Friday, Nov. 27, the first 100 eligible customers at each Target store will receive a Target gift cats valued at either $25, $50, or $100. One lucky shopper at every participating store will also receive a $1,000 Target gift card. Target really did their big one for this Black Friday!

To participate, shoppers will need to be among the first 100 people in line outside their local Target. Prize redemption tickets will be distributed about an hour before store opening on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Target stores will open at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday, and shoppers can redeem their tickets at an in-store event cart within the first hour of opening to participate. No purchase is necessary to partake in the shopping festivities — just a readiness to shop until you drop.

Additionally, if you’re a member of Target Circle 360, the retailer’s paid membership tier, you’ll get 24 hours of early access to select deals starting Nov. 25 at 3 a.m. EST. They really hit the bullseye with these deals (pun completely intended).

So whether you’re hoping to snag a new holiday gift, treat yourself to something special, or just want to be the lucky $1,000 gift card winner, Target’s Black Friday sale is definitely one to keep on your radar. Just remember to get there early — those gift cards won’t be waiting around forever!