Is there anything Alix Earle can’t do? The fan favorite influencer is the queen of GRWM TikToks, was a runner-up on Dancing With The Stars, and now, she’s even starting her own brand. Over the past few weeks, fans have been picking apart the influencer’s TikTok and Instagram accounts over hints about the new brand, and in the last week, a new account called @wtfisalixdoing has popped up on Instagram. So far, the feed features snaps of a bare-faced Earle and riddles about secrets being revealed soon. So, what is the @wtfisalixdoing account, and what brand is Earle dropping?

While the rollout is happening now, Earle has been teasing starting her own brand for years. In a clip that came out in early 2024 Earle explained that she wanted to take her time with her brand, saying, “I want to put something out there that feels good and right. I could have 10 different brands out there if I wanted to, but it didn’t feel authentic to me.” While the exact brand hasn’t been revealed yet, fans of Earle’s have come to a general consensus that she’s dropping a skin care brand.

On Feb. 24 of this year, the Dancing With The Stars alum vlogged her walk, zooming in on her skin. Her caption read, “Prioritizing healthy/clean skin > “perfection” .. This is very clear for my skin and I have learned to appreciate the growth rather than striving for unrealistic skin ❤️.” The post brought in a lot of support from fans, and they were clear they appreciated her transparency in an age where many on-screen personalities use beauty filters to hide anything other than smooth skin. Then, on March 11, in a dimly lit late-night video, Earle showed off her skin and explained her struggles with acne in the past. Later that week, on March 18, Earle debuted @wtfisalixdoing with a photo dump featuring intimate snaps of her in the shower, a spilled matcha, and her dancing the night away at a festival.

Fast forward to March 23, and Earle took to her TikTok with a video of her answering a sage green phone, simply stating to the camera, “I’m launching a brand.”

At the same time, influencers and friends of Earle’s, such as DWTS pro Ezra Sosa, were receiving huge PR packages featuring puzzle pieces and locked suitcases. The puzzle pieces are part of a larger activation in SoHo, NYC where as the puzzle pieces are being placed on a billboard as influencers post about them in real time. Only when the puzzle is complete will the suitcases be opened to reveal the mystery product.

Earle ended the video with the announcement that all would be revealed the afternoon of March 24. Fans are even making their own mini puzzles to try and make sense of the launch. We cannot wait!

Theories about Alix Earle’s New Brand

This TikTok user theorizes Earle is launching a makeup line you can sleep in, reminiscent of her Miami party girl start where she slept in her makeup. Then, on Instagram, one user commented, “Do I see water, skin, tan lines; is it SELF TANNER??”

This TikTok user pointed out her “UNGRWM” series that began during her DWTS journey might be the final clue. In the videos, she’d “lean into that authenticity she’s known for,” talking about how great it felt to take her makeup off after a long day. The product? An oil-based makeup remover.

Another Instagram user commented, “Oh she’s dropping a makeup line” on her video at the Oscars where she wrote in the caption, “Did my own makeup for the carpet…how did I do?” In Earle’s video showing off the building puzzle in the city, one user also commented, “It’s giving swimwear line.”

What are your guesses? Fans cannot wait to see what Earle has in store!