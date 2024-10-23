On the Oct. 23 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper spoke with actress Anna Kendrick about her 2024 directorial debut, Woman of the Hour. The two talked about a ton of relatable topics during the show, but there was one specific thing that both Cooper and Kendrick raved about — and that was the $4 lip balm they’re both obsessed with.

When Cooper asks Kendrick what she could never leave the house without, she replies quickly with, “Probably chapstick. I have a drawer full of chapsticks. I like all the different flavors.” and that she’s one of those people who have a drawer full of varieties of chapsticks at home. Kendrick shares her go-to is the Burt’s Bees Pomegranate Lip Balm, to which Cooper immediately replies, “Are you f*cking with me? You’re f*cking with me. You f*cking talked to someone. Are you doing a bit?” Cooper then pulls the same lip balm out of her sweatshirt pocket. The two women lose it over the coincidence. “Now I feel like you’re f*cking with me!” Kendrick says. Cooper chimes in with, “I love the pomegranate, too, because it gives a bit of a tint.” Cooper also shared that she keeps the lip balm with her everywhere she goes,]. “Any interview I’m doing, I have it somewhere on my body, and I have an entire bowl of all Pomegranate next to my bathroom sink.”

So, what’s all the hype about the Burt’s Bees Pomegranate Lip Balm, and why is it so popular? With over 60,000 raving reviews across multiple stores that sell it, it’s clearly a winner for many. Burt’s Bees Pomegranate Lip Balm is 100% natural and contains antioxidant-rich pomegranate oil. Its dark purple hue — which resembles the shade of the fruit — gives users a tiny hint of color on their lips as it hydrates and revitalizes them.

The Burt’s Bees Pomegranate Lip Balm is so famous that Cooper and Kendrick aren’t the only two obsessed with it. Customers on the Burt’s Bees website share how they’ve used this flavor for a long time. “At 79, I am too old to remember exactly when I started using this amazing stuff. But I know it has been at least 20 years,” one user wrote in a review. They continued, “It is always with me, and I keep a supply in my jewelry drawer. It belongs there. It is the JEWEL of lip products.”

It’s clear that Burt’s Bees Pomegranate Lip Balm has served thousands of users of all ages for years and has continued to keep users raving about its benefits.