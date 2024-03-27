Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Your Go-To Guide for Spring Formal Dresses

Hailey Main
With formal season approaching quickly, you might be feeling overwhelmed about finding the perfect dress. But don’t worry, I’ve got you covered.

Whether you are looking for a short or long, pricey or budget-friendly, bold or laid-back, there are plenty of options out there for you. So let’s dive in and find the perfect dress to make you shine this formal season.

Bow Halter Micro Mini Dress ($115)

This halter dress is sure to turn heads. I am in love with the stunning color and it reminds me of Maria Georgas from “The Bachelor.”

CELENA MINI DRESS BURN OUT ($68.00)

Looking for a pattern that isn’t super flashy? This Princess Polly dress is perfect for you.

black dress

Glitzy Era Ruffled Slit Ruched Glitter Midi Dress ($42.90)

This stunning asymmetrical dress is perfect if you want to sparkle this season. I love the ruffles at the bottom too.

Sweet Fantasy Mini Dress Black (59.99)

This plunging neckline is so cute and also comes in white and pink. This dress is very versatile and I think this is a perfect staple dress.

Primrose Satin Off-Shoulder Mini Dress ($69.99)

This satin off-shoulder mini-dress reminds me of a princess. I haven’t seen many dresses like this and it’s sure a perfect way to stand out.

BASK IN THE NIGHT MIDI DRESS ($48.00)

Show off what you have in this cutout midi dress. The sparkles add so much character too.

CAPRANI MINI DRESS ($64.00)

This dress is more on the casual side, but with the right accessories, you can definitely dress this up.

Leilani Strapless Mini Dress ($39.99)

I love red dresses. This is a simple dress but the lace at the bottom adds so much.

Exquisite Approach Satin Strapless Cowl Back Mini Dress ($79.00)

Cowl-back dresses are in this formal season. If you’re looking for something strapless and elegant this is the dress for you.

Picture To Burn Mini Dress ($49.99)

Looking for something a little more sexy? This strappy dress might be your best friend.

CECILE STRAPLESS MINI DRESS ($58.00)

This slim-fitting strapless dress is sure to make your body look snatched.

JADORE DRESS ($59.99)

I am living for the ruffles on this dress. It is the perfect mix of sweet and sultry. And it also comes in pink, coral, blue and yellow.

Frilled Bandeau Mini Dress ($25.00)

This is another option if you’re into ruffles and are looking for a mini dress.

Modal High-Neck Open-Back Mini Dress ($60.00)

Looking for something sleek and elegant? I’m obsessed with this neckline and it is super trendy right now.

Sadie Open Back Mini Dress ($41.00)

This is the cutest little black dress. I love the way the neckline sits and it’s surely daring.

FRIEDA DRESS ($60.00)

I live for halters. If you want a halter dress with a fun pattern this is your girl.

Wild Lovers X Out From Under Honey Floral Mini Dress (Currently sold out)

Ruffles and an all-over flower print? Yes please. It’s giving romantic energy.

DUCHESS MINI DRESS ($108)

This dress is a nod to vintage Betsey Johnson. I adore the ruffles on the shoulders and bottoms.

Virginia Ruched Bodycon Dress ($50.00)

This dress reminds me of something from “Euphoria.” This dress exudes confidence.

V-NECK RUFFLE KNOTTED MINI DRESS ($24.00)

This dress is lightweight and breathable and is a chic and playful addition to your wardrobe.

Beaded Scalloped Hem Bandeau Mini Dress ($157.00)

Let’s take a quick moment for this dress. If you’re looking to splurge and be the best dressed at the party, I think this is the dress for you.

CASABLANCA NIGHT COWL MINI DRESS ($76.99)

Cowl neckline and cowl back? Obsessed. Perfect for flirty romantic vibes.

With these versatile and stylish options, you’re sure to find the perfect spring formal dress to suit you.

Whether you are in for a timeless classic, a trendy statement or somewhere in between, there’s a dress to suit every style and occasion.

Hello! My name is Hailey Main and I am a third-year student at Penn State majoring in Public Relations.