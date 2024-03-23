Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
gel curing press-on nails tiktok
Spring Nail Ideas You Need to Try This Season!

Halee Decker
Spring is coming up and it is time to ditch the dark nail colors and bring those brights and pastels back in! Cherry Mocha (although we loved her) and forest green are out, it’s time to welcome the new girls in town. There are new nail trends all the time on TikTok and these are some of the ones I have seen and loved. I have chosen 12 nail designs that give all the bright Spring vibes I would do myself and/or like to see on others.

I choose to go get my nails done, but I do believe that some of these can be done by our DIY nail do-ers (props to you). If you have too much on your plate this month, there are also a lot of press-on options that can be cheaper, but give the same vibe. Spring is in full swing and I am so ready to see all the spring nails!

electric blue

This color is going to look good on everyone, I am saying it now. Bright, but not in-your-face neon. This color is going to be popular, so try it before everyone else does (not that there’s anything wrong with matching, we love a twin moment)!

@nailsbytori

Love a good electric blue 🤩🤩#AirPodsJUMP #bluenails#brightblue#nailvideos#fullset#nails

♬ Slumber Party (feat. Princess Nokia) – Ashnikko
reverse french tips

This is one that you can do yourself or at the salon. It’s something different and there is also a version with a nude base coat and lines forming the reverse tip in one color and the outline of a regular tip in another shade of that color (sort of like colored tips but empty in the middle).

@lightslacquer

how to create a beginner friendly reverse french tip manicure with jusf a paddle brush💅products used: Bikini Bottoms and Coralcabana💅#nails #nailpolish #nailinspo #nailsoftiktok #nailart #nailtutorial #diynails #diymanicure #nailsathome #diynailsathome #easynails #easynailsathome #shortnails #nailhack #chicnails #reversefrenchnails

♬ LOOK AT ME – sanika • skywvker
magenta and fuchsia

In my eyes, you can never go wrong with a pink and I had to put one in here. Hot pink and neons will be coming back in a few months, but right now this Fuchsia is giving what it needs to give and I am very much for it. There are also brighter and darker shades if this one isn’t your favorite.

@dipwithbetty

Fuchsia color am i doing right pick #fuchsianails #shortnailsideas #nailscolor #dippingpowder #nailpowdercolor #dipnail #shortnailscheck #shortnailsdontcare #dippingpowdermanicure #shimmernails

♬ dance(256762) – TimTaj
colored stars

If you’re more into designs on your nails and think solid colors are boring, this is for you. This can be done with any color and I have even seen some with little gems in the middle of the stars!

@nailsbycalliemarie

The summer nail inspo youve been waiting for 💛👛☂️🥒🦋 #summervibes #summernails #summer2023 #summernails2023 #nailinspo2023 #diynails #springnails #springnailinspo #springnails2023 #starnails #starnailart #rainbownails #monochromaticnails

♬ som original – leh 💋 (Taylor’s Version)
chrome nails

Yes, we have all seen and love the chrome nails, but these pastel chrome ones are to die for. Move over Hailey Beiber Donut Nails because pastel chromes are taking over.

@daily.beauty.inspo

🐣🦄2024 Spring nail inspo #springnails #springnailinspo #spring #nails #nail #chrome #unicorn #chromenails #nailinspo #nailturtorials #ttsacl #tiktoks

♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim
colored french tips

I have personally done these and let me tell you… yes.

@glossifyofficial

We love these colours together 🌈 Shop the link in our bio! #glossify #summernails #nailinspo #gelpolish

♬ Electronica deep house(1269156) – S_R
jelly

These look pretty easy to do at home as well and you can do them with basically any color you’d like. You even could do multiple colors or shades of jelly nails, especially if you’re going to be mixing your own polishes.

@denizsarlar28

🍒🍒🍒 #nails #jellynails

♬ you look lonely – jimbotheboy
fruit

Pretty self-explanatory, fruits and picnics scream summer and so do these inspo pics. Cherries, blueberries, and strawberries are the most popular ones I’ve seen so far, but you can do any fruit your heart desires.

@doneby_jo

#greenscreen i am obsessed with fruit nails 🍉🍒🍑🫐🍓🍇🥝🍌 SAVE FOR YOUR NEXT APPOINTMENT ✨ #summernails #fruitnails🍉🍎🍓 #fruitnailinspo #fruitnails #nailinspo #summernailinspo #utahnailtech #utahnails #nailartinspo2023 #nailartinspo

♬ Makeba (Ian Asher Remix) – Jain & Ian Asher
flower tips

For all the DIY nail do-ers, this would be so cute and you can really customize the color palette with these.

@aminaoui

Who likes the tip? #fypシ #nailtutorial #frenchnails #gohabsgo #gelnailstutorial #nailhowto #pinterestnails #sidehustle #cleanbeauty #flowernails #fypp

♬ Bills, Bills, Bills – Destiny’s Child
real flowers

Something about these reminds me of all the flowers and bluebonnets you see while driving as we get closer to Spring. You can get small flowers like these, whole flowers, roses with gold flakes, etc. You can even go out and pick your own flowers, dry those, and use them on your nails.

@sydconley

obsessedddd with these floral nails

♬ Running through my mind – N.
pastels

We all saw this one coming; Spring = Easter = pastels and to be honest, I am ready to get away from the dark colors of winter and welcome back in the brights. You can never go wrong with a pastel and there are options to find which you like best and what goes with your skin tone.

@nailsbylaureno

Pastel nails for spring, yes please! Let’s swatch a few of my favorite spring gel colors from @dndgel Color names: Barefoot sea, Periwinkle, Mint to be, Dainty Daisies, Lavender Haze, On a Whim #CapCut #nailsoftiktok #gelnails #springnailcolors #springnails #pastelnails #nailinspo #dndgelpolish #dndgelpartner

♬ Cupid by Fifty fifty – azzzcam
whole flower tip

I found these last minute and HAD to add them in. I mean… look at these they’re gorgeous and might just get me to change my nail shape.

@thenaillologist

Lilac flower tips🪻💜🌿 #summernails #nailinspo #lilacnails #nailart #nails

♬ Cola (Sped Up Version) – sped up nightcore

If you do choose to recreate or get any of these styles feel free to send me a pic on Instagram!

Halee Decker is a first year chapter member at the Her Campus at TAMU chapter. She is part of the Public Relations Committee and very excited to take part in PR and writing for HerCampus about all beauty, lifestyle, and trends. Beyond Her Campus, Halee is currently a senior at Texas A&M University, majoring in Education - Middle Grades Math and Science. At the moment she is doing her student teaching in a science classroom (even though she wants to teach math!). She has worked various jobs, but being a summer camp counselor has been the most fun in her opinion. She also is part of a sorority here at TAMU, loves the color pink, Taylor swift (she was born on the 13th too so she feels it was meant to be), going out to dinner with her friends, playing volleyball, and her dog Daisy. Halee also likes to create content for her own social media and be able to share about everything she loves lately.