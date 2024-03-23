Spring Nail Ideas You Need to Try This Season!

Spring is coming up and it is time to ditch the dark nail colors and bring those brights and pastels back in! Cherry Mocha (although we loved her) and forest green are out, it’s time to welcome the new girls in town. There are new nail trends all the time on TikTok and these are some of the ones I have seen and loved. I have chosen 12 nail designs that give all the bright Spring vibes I would do myself and/or like to see on others.
I choose to go get my nails done, but I do believe that some of these can be done by our DIY nail do-ers (props to you). If you have too much on your plate this month, there are also a lot of press-on options that can be cheaper, but give the same vibe. Spring is in full swing and I am so ready to see all the spring nails!
- electric blue
-
This color is going to look good on everyone, I am saying it now. Bright, but not in-your-face neon. This color is going to be popular, so try it before everyone else does (not that there’s anything wrong with matching, we love a twin moment)!
- reverse french tips
-
This is one that you can do yourself or at the salon. It’s something different and there is also a version with a nude base coat and lines forming the reverse tip in one color and the outline of a regular tip in another shade of that color (sort of like colored tips but empty in the middle).
- magenta and fuchsia
-
In my eyes, you can never go wrong with a pink and I had to put one in here. Hot pink and neons will be coming back in a few months, but right now this Fuchsia is giving what it needs to give and I am very much for it. There are also brighter and darker shades if this one isn’t your favorite.
- colored stars
-
If you’re more into designs on your nails and think solid colors are boring, this is for you. This can be done with any color and I have even seen some with little gems in the middle of the stars!
- chrome nails
-
Yes, we have all seen and love the chrome nails, but these pastel chrome ones are to die for. Move over Hailey Beiber Donut Nails because pastel chromes are taking over.
- colored french tips
-
I have personally done these and let me tell you… yes.
- jelly
-
These look pretty easy to do at home as well and you can do them with basically any color you’d like. You even could do multiple colors or shades of jelly nails, especially if you’re going to be mixing your own polishes.
- fruit
-
Pretty self-explanatory, fruits and picnics scream summer and so do these inspo pics. Cherries, blueberries, and strawberries are the most popular ones I’ve seen so far, but you can do any fruit your heart desires.
- flower tips
-
For all the DIY nail do-ers, this would be so cute and you can really customize the color palette with these.
- real flowers
-
Something about these reminds me of all the flowers and bluebonnets you see while driving as we get closer to Spring. You can get small flowers like these, whole flowers, roses with gold flakes, etc. You can even go out and pick your own flowers, dry those, and use them on your nails.
- pastels
-
We all saw this one coming; Spring = Easter = pastels and to be honest, I am ready to get away from the dark colors of winter and welcome back in the brights. You can never go wrong with a pastel and there are options to find which you like best and what goes with your skin tone.
- whole flower tip
-
I found these last minute and HAD to add them in. I mean… look at these they’re gorgeous and might just get me to change my nail shape.
If you do choose to recreate or get any of these styles feel free to send me a pic on Instagram!