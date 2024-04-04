7 Coachella Outfit Ideas For Standing Out In The Crowd

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Packing for a vacation is one thing, but packing for Coachella? An entirely different level of “what am I going to wear” anxiety. Luckily, Coachella outfits don’t have to follow any rule except for being as extra as humanly possible, so it’s a good time to try out that trend you’ve been wary of breaking out on campus (hi, painfully-shy-but-wanna-wear-no-pants girlies) or channeling all of your inner sparkle by wearing a glittery slip dress.

Still, just because you can literally wear anything you want doesn’t make it any easier to narrow down your Coachella outfit ideas before hitting the road for festival season. Aw, the trappings of freedom, right? From platform sneakers to comfy wide-legged pants you can mix and match with the tank tops of your dreams, the possibilities are endless.

First things first, you wanna think about what you’re going for. Are we packing six suitcases of glittery options or are we stuffing a couple of basics and a statement shoe into a backpack? Do we care about comfort or more about standing out in the crowd? There is no right answer except the one you come up with. Once you do, check out some of these ideas to round out your Coachella outfit planning and make sure you look exactly like you do in all of your Coachella daydreams.

Nasty Gal Sequin Dress This sequined dress makes for the perfect nighttime outfit at the festival. And it won’t take up a lot of room in your bag. See on Nasty Gal

Revolve Pink Shiny Pants A pair of shiny pants like these ones (which also come in a shimmery black) make for the perfect Coachella staple and statement look. See on Revolve

Lingerie mini Dress A lingerie-inspired dress is just what Coachella calls for. This Urban Outfitters mesh, floral printed mini dress gives you that barely-there vibe without being too naked in the middle of thousands of festival goers. (Then again, if you want to be very naked with clothes on UO has those, too.) With a pair of chunky sneakers, prepare to dance the days away. See on Urban Outfitters

Fringe Crop & Skirt If you were waiting for your chance to try out fringe, this Coachella outfit is it. You can pair the cute crop with jeans or shorts or go all in with this drapey, matching fringe skirt. And then rework it for your Cowboy Carter listening parties this summer. See on H&M

Linen Cargo Pant If comfort is key, these breezy cargo pants from Aerie are the best bet. Rock with a matching top or rotate your tried and true tanks and t-shirts for simplified Coachella packing. See on Aerie

Jersey Cami Dress Look effortlessly cool in this camisole dress from Uniqlo. You can stash your phone and lip gloss in the pockets and even ditch a massive bag for the day, too. See on Uniqlo