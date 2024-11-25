Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
40 Minimalist Jewelry Pieces That’ll Elevate Any Look This Season

Sydney Flaherty

What separates a good outfit from a great outfit? That’s simple — accessories are the key! When styled right, jewelry like sleek earrings or elegant necklaces, can perfectly complement and level up any outfit. However, I can’t be the only one who has a hard time finding the right pairings. Which necklaces go with which tops? How many bracelets is too many? The questions can seem overwhelming, and most of the time I end up leaving my dorm with no jewelry at all. But, I think I’ve finally found the solution to all my problems: minimalist jewelry pieces! 

You won’t need to worry about styling when all of your earrings are simple and chic enough to go with every outfit in your wardrobe. Jewelry layering becomes easy when your pieces are timeless and neutral. So now, only one issue remains: Where can you find the best minimalist jewelry? There are so many options out there, and it can get a little overwhelming. That’s where this list comes in. Separated into bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and rings, you’ll be able to find all the staples you need to finally start your minimalist jewelry journey. Elevate any outfit without the headache by grabbing these minimalist jewelry must-haves.

Necklaces

Flaire & Co. Thin Beaded Necklace ($24)
Flare & Co Thin Beaded Necklace
Flaire & Co.

Take your pick between silver and gold with this super timeless and neutral necklace. Its beading adds a bit of flare, but it is still neutral enough to work with any layered look.

See On Flaire & Co
Flaire & Co. Single Gem Necklace ($24)
Flare & Co Single Gem Necklace
Flaire & Co.

Available in gold, rose gold, and silver, this necklace is adorned with a simple, small gem. On its own or layered, this minimalist piece is sure to subtly level up any outfit.

See On Flarie & Co
Mango Flat Chain Necklace ($26)
Mango Flat Chain Necklace
Mango

This necklace’s sleek, flat design is great for adding a bit of dimension to your outfits. Its simple style means it will pair well with nearly every top in your closet.

See On Mango
Francesca’s Diane Pave Clover Station Necklace ($13)
Francesca’s Diane Pave Clover Station Necklace
Francesca\’s

Adorned with white clover beads, this necklace is elegant and would work beautifully on its own. You can dress it up or down depending on where you’re headed.

See On Francesca’s
Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace ($39)
Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace
Kendra Scott

Available with many different gems, this necklace has a timeless and elegant look that’s sure to get you compliments. The simple gold chain and classic oval-shaped pendant are great for any occasion.

See On Kendra Scott
Urban Outfitters 14k Gold Plated Tiny Hearts Layering Necklace Set ($15)
Urban Outfitters 14k Gold Plated Tiny Hearts Layering Necklace Se
Urban Outfitters

This set comes with three minimalist gold necklaces. One has a simple heart bead, another is a classic gold chain, and the final one has small hearts and diamonds interspersed throughout. Layer them together or on their own for great looks.

See On Urban Outfitters
Francesca’s Sally Bow and Heart Double Pendant Necklace ($11)
Francesca’s Sally Bow and Heart Double Pendant Necklace
Francesca\’s

If you’re looking for a neutral pendant necklace with additions that aren’t overwhelming, this one’s for you. The small bow and heart beads add just a bit of interest to the piece. This is also a great option if you’ve really been feeling the coquette aesthetic recently.

See On Francesca’s
En Route Waterdrop Necklace ($18)
En Route Waterdrop Necklace
En Route

Add a hint of color to your jewelry collection with this emerald-colored water drop pendant. Still, this necklace’s simple gold chain makes it a classic, sure to go with everything.

See On En Route
Uncommon James Shiner Necklace ($29)
Uncommon James Shiner Necklace
Uncommon James

With a shimmering rectangular pendant,this necklace will have you shining all day long. Its longer length also makes it perfect to pair with other pieces.

See On Uncommon James
Altar’d State Antique Heart Locket Necklace ($20)
Altar’d State Antique Heart Locket Necklace
Altar\’d State

Is a list of necklaces really complete without a locket? This minimalist necklace is adorned with an intricately-carved heart pendant. Forget your sleeve — wear your heart around your neck this year!

See On Altar’d State

Earrings

Flaire & Co Puffed Mini Earrings ($13)
Flare & Co Puffed Mini Earrings
Flaire & Co.

Lean into the chunky hoops trend — but subtly — with these small puffed earrings. Water-safe and hypoallergenic, you could practically live in these forever.

See On Flaire & Co
En Route Sparkle Stud Earrings ($19)
En Route Sparkle Stud Earrings
En Route

Add a bit of sparkle wherever you go with these studs. These starry showstoppers are simple enough to work well with other earrings and add just enough personality to any outfit.

See On En Route
Linjer Chain Earrings ($30)
Linjer Chain Earrings
Linjer

With a delicate chain loop completed with a stone stud, this pair of earrings keeps it simple and understated. This is another piece that’s great for pairing with other earrings if you have multiple piercings.

See On Linjer
En Route Link Earrings ($12)
En Route Link Earings
En Route

With a simple link design, these earrings are the clean girl aesthetic’s dream. Plus, these earrings are water-safe, so don’t stress if you forget to take them off before showering.

See On En Route
Francesca’s Fay Stainless Open Clover Stud Earrings ($12)
Francesca’s Fay Stainless Open Clover Stud Earrings
Francesca\’s

The clover shape is so classic and chic. Put it on pretty much any jewelry piece and you’ll have a hit. These earrings are no different! The open design is unique and creative, and keeps the pair lightweight so you can stay comfortable all day.

See On Francesca’s
Caitlyn Minimalist Knot Pearl Drop Earrings ($19)
Caitlyn Minimalist Knot Pearl Drop Earrings
Caitlyn Minimalist

Get nautical with these pearl earrings! The simple gold knot is so unique and gorgeous, and I’m sure people will be asking you where you got these.

See On Caitlyn Minimalist
Francesca’s Paris Metal Knot Stud Earrings ($10)
Francesca’s Paris Metal Knot Stud Earrings
Francesca\’s

If you wanted more knot designs, here you go. This gold pair is a great staple that will go with nearly every outfit you can think of. Put your hair in a slick bun and you’ll be giving off-duty model.

See On Francesca’s
Banana Republic Huggie Earrings Multipack ($16)
Banana Republic Huggie Earrings Multipack
Banana Republic

This set of three hoops is great for those of us who can’t decide what hoop size they like best. Coming in a range of sizes, these hoops are adorned with gem stones along a simple gold hoop.

See On Banana Republic Factory
Perimade & Co. Dainty Flower Stud Earrings ($13)
Perimade & Co Dainty Flower Stud Earrings
Perimade & Co

I know it’s pretty much winter now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t channel spring vibes in your outfits. Brighten up the grayest snowy days with these simple flower studs.

See On Perimade & Co
Ana Luisa Sun Huggie Hoops ($39)
Ana Luisa Sun Huggie Hoops
Ana Luisa

These small hoops are adorned with a gemstone and sun. This interesting design makes this pair stand out, but with their small size, they remain pretty minimalist and neutral.

See On Target

Bracelets

En Route Tennis Bracelet in Gold ($17)
En Route Tennis Bracelet in Gold
En Route

A tennis bracelet is an absolute must when starting to build your jewelry collection. This one from En Route is simple and classic, plus it won’t break your bank account — amazing all around.

See On En Route
Banana Republic Delicate Stone Bracelet ($16)
Banana Republic Delicate Stone Bracelet
Banana Republic

With pearls, clear stones, and pink stones, this bracelet is the best dainty companion to any outfit. Its layered look gives it new complexity and style.

See On Banana Republic Factory
Flaire & Co. Sunburst Chain Bracelet ($17)
Flare & Co. Sunburst Chain Bracelet
Flaire & Co.

This simple, sunburst-designed gold chain bracelet can be layered or worn by itself. It is also anti-tarnish, so prepare for it to be a staple in your closet for years to come.

See On Flaire & Co
Flaire & Co. Classic Cuff Bracelet ($17)
Flare & Co. Classic Cuff Bracelet
Flaire & Co.

Let’s go Greek! From Flaire & Co.’s Greek-inspired collection, this cuff is giving serious muse vibes. Plus, the design is available in both gold and silver.

See On Flaire & Co
En Route Whimsical Romance Stone Bracelet ($17)
En Route Whimsical Romance Stone Bracelet
En Route

With 10 stones adorning this gold chain bracelet, you may assume it isn’t very minimalist or neutral. However, the cool and understated tones of these stones mean this bracelet works with pretty much any outfit.

See On En Route
Francesca’s Judith Clover Charm and Gold Bead Bracelet Set ($10)
Francesca’s Judith Clover Charm and Gold Bead Bracelet Set
Francesca\’s

Two cute bracelets for $10? It’s unheard of. These gold bracelets go amazing with each other or on their own. At this point, we all know I’m a sucker for a clover charm, and this bracelet delivers!

See On Francesca’s
Evry Jewels Starlight Bracelet ($5)
Evry Jewels Starlight Bracelet
Evry Jewels

Choose between gold and silver for the chain of this bracelet, plus the gemstones come clear, red, or green. Layer this bracelet and get creative with your pairings to create a beautiful new look.

See On Evry Jewels
D. Louise Outlined Bracelet ($16)
D. Louise Outlined Bracelet
D. Louise

With double-gold chains, this bracelet gives you a layered effect without all the work of figuring out a pairing. Plus, its simple oval pendant is the best way to tie everything together.

See On D. Louise
Kate Spade Everyday Spade Pave Slider Bracelet ($29)
Kate Spade Everyday Spade Pave Slider Bracelet
Kate Spade

Kate Spade is an absolute classic in the jewelry world, and this bracelet gives you the look without an expensive price tag. With a simple spade pendant and detailed gem stone clasp, you can’t go wrong.

See On Kate Spade
Fossil Love Knot Stainless Steel Station Bracelet ($16)
Fossil Love Knot Stainless Steel Station Bracelet
Fossil

This silver bracelet has a tough and strong look to it. The simple knot charm will attract attention without distracting from the rest of your outfit.

See On Fossil

Rings

Flaire & Co. V Stacker Ring ($14)
Flare & Co. V Stacker Ring
Flaire & Co.

Available in silver and gold, this ring puts a twist (or should I say, a V) on the classic ring. And, while layering is literally in the name, this ring could also stand alone.

See On Flaire & Co
En Route Lover Girl Carnelian Ring ($15)
En Route Lover Girl Carnelian Ring
En Route

With a bright red carnelian stone, this ring is bursting with love. However, its small size means it won’t steal the show. Instead, it’ll simply blend in and enhance your look.

See On En Route
Flaire & Co. Sunburst Signet Ring ($16)
Flare & Co. Sunburst Signet Ring
Flaire & Co

This is giving all the retro vibes I needed. Plus, this ring avoids the constant battle of taking off all your rings before washing your hands, since it’s water-safe. Yes please!

See On Flaire & Co
Urban Outfitters Delicate Pearl Ring Set ($20)
Urban Outfitters Delicate Pearl Ring Set
Urban Outfitters

This set of six rings includes three simple gold rings and three gold rings with varying pearl details. Take the stress out of layering by simply sticking to the set, or go wild and create your own pairings with rings you already have in your dorm.

See On Urban Outfitters
Francesca’s Good Luck Babe Adjustable Cowgirl Ring Set ($10)
Francesca’s Good Luck Babe Adjustable Cowgirl Ring Set
Francesca\’s

It’s time to say yeehaw with this set of western-inspired gold rings. These rings have horseshoes and are adjustable, meaning no more squeezing your fingers into too-tight rings.

See On Francesca’s
En Route Silver Sparkle Ring ($18)
En Route Silver Sparkle Ring
En Route

This modern and unique piece features a gap between its two silver stars. Each star is adorned with a gem, meaning you’ll be sparkling and shining no matter what you pair this versatile ring with.

See On En Route
Evry Jewels Empathy Ring ($7)
Evry Jewels Empathy Ring
Evry Jewels

Is this the cutest ring I’ve ever seen? I think so. The simple hand details make this ring appear to be giving your finger a hug. This is going straight onto my Christmas wishlist.

See On Evry Jewels
Pura Vida Moonstone Double Stone Ring ($10)
Pura Vida Moonstone Double Stone Ring
Pura Vida

If you thought Pura Vida only made friendship bracelets, you’ve been missing out. This rose gold ring features both a moonstone and a small gem. According to the Pura Vida website, moonstone sharpens your intuition, but if you’re about to buy this ring, I’d say your intuition is already quite strong.

See On Pura Vida
H&M 3-Pack Rings ($6)
H&M 3-Pack Rings
H&M

This set of three silver rings sets itself apart through its simplistic and slightly-chunky designs — plus one ring’s beautiful turquoise hue. This pop of color will enhance any outfit.

See On H&M
En Route Milky Night Ring ($13)
En Route Milky Night Ring
En Route

If you’re looking to use jewelry to add a pop of color to your wardrobe, this ring is for you. Its gemstones come in colors like light pink and dark green, but all blend together beautifully with the gold metal in the ring.

See On En Route
Sydney Flaherty is the Style Intern for Her Campus Media. She writes for the Style vertical on the site, including beauty, decor, and fashion coverage. Beyond Her Campus, Sydney is a junior at Emerson College in Boston, MA, majoring in Writing, Literature, and Publishing with a minor in History. She works as the style section editor of the on-campus publication, Atlas Magazine, where she selects and edits multiple style-related stories every semester. She writes and edits for multiple other on-campus magazines while also working as a writing tutor at Emerson. In her free time, Sydney loves to go on excessively long walks while blasting Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, and the occasional Ed Sheeran (she is a certified Sheerio). You can usually find Sydney at a thrift store perusing the sweater section or listening to literally any historical fiction audiobook available.