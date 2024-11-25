40 Minimalist Jewelry Pieces That’ll Elevate Any Look This Season

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
What separates a good outfit from a great outfit? That’s simple — accessories are the key! When styled right, jewelry like sleek earrings or elegant necklaces, can perfectly complement and level up any outfit. However, I can’t be the only one who has a hard time finding the right pairings. Which necklaces go with which tops? How many bracelets is too many? The questions can seem overwhelming, and most of the time I end up leaving my dorm with no jewelry at all. But, I think I’ve finally found the solution to all my problems: minimalist jewelry pieces!
You won’t need to worry about styling when all of your earrings are simple and chic enough to go with every outfit in your wardrobe. Jewelry layering becomes easy when your pieces are timeless and neutral. So now, only one issue remains: Where can you find the best minimalist jewelry? There are so many options out there, and it can get a little overwhelming. That’s where this list comes in. Separated into bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and rings, you’ll be able to find all the staples you need to finally start your minimalist jewelry journey. Elevate any outfit without the headache by grabbing these minimalist jewelry must-haves.
Necklaces
- Flaire & Co. Thin Beaded Necklace ($24)
-
Take your pick between silver and gold with this super timeless and neutral necklace. Its beading adds a bit of flare, but it is still neutral enough to work with any layered look.
- Flaire & Co. Single Gem Necklace ($24)
-
Available in gold, rose gold, and silver, this necklace is adorned with a simple, small gem. On its own or layered, this minimalist piece is sure to subtly level up any outfit.
- Mango Flat Chain Necklace ($26)
-
This necklace’s sleek, flat design is great for adding a bit of dimension to your outfits. Its simple style means it will pair well with nearly every top in your closet.
- Francesca’s Diane Pave Clover Station Necklace ($13)
-
Adorned with white clover beads, this necklace is elegant and would work beautifully on its own. You can dress it up or down depending on where you’re headed.
- Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace ($39)
-
Available with many different gems, this necklace has a timeless and elegant look that’s sure to get you compliments. The simple gold chain and classic oval-shaped pendant are great for any occasion.
- Urban Outfitters 14k Gold Plated Tiny Hearts Layering Necklace Set ($15)
-
This set comes with three minimalist gold necklaces. One has a simple heart bead, another is a classic gold chain, and the final one has small hearts and diamonds interspersed throughout. Layer them together or on their own for great looks.
- Francesca’s Sally Bow and Heart Double Pendant Necklace ($11)
-
If you’re looking for a neutral pendant necklace with additions that aren’t overwhelming, this one’s for you. The small bow and heart beads add just a bit of interest to the piece. This is also a great option if you’ve really been feeling the coquette aesthetic recently.
- En Route Waterdrop Necklace ($18)
-
Add a hint of color to your jewelry collection with this emerald-colored water drop pendant. Still, this necklace’s simple gold chain makes it a classic, sure to go with everything.
- Uncommon James Shiner Necklace ($29)
-
With a shimmering rectangular pendant,this necklace will have you shining all day long. Its longer length also makes it perfect to pair with other pieces.
- Altar’d State Antique Heart Locket Necklace ($20)
-
Is a list of necklaces really complete without a locket? This minimalist necklace is adorned with an intricately-carved heart pendant. Forget your sleeve — wear your heart around your neck this year!
Earrings
- Flaire & Co Puffed Mini Earrings ($13)
-
Lean into the chunky hoops trend — but subtly — with these small puffed earrings. Water-safe and hypoallergenic, you could practically live in these forever.
- En Route Sparkle Stud Earrings ($19)
-
Add a bit of sparkle wherever you go with these studs. These starry showstoppers are simple enough to work well with other earrings and add just enough personality to any outfit.
- Linjer Chain Earrings ($30)
-
With a delicate chain loop completed with a stone stud, this pair of earrings keeps it simple and understated. This is another piece that’s great for pairing with other earrings if you have multiple piercings.
- En Route Link Earrings ($12)
-
With a simple link design, these earrings are the clean girl aesthetic’s dream. Plus, these earrings are water-safe, so don’t stress if you forget to take them off before showering.
- Francesca’s Fay Stainless Open Clover Stud Earrings ($12)
-
The clover shape is so classic and chic. Put it on pretty much any jewelry piece and you’ll have a hit. These earrings are no different! The open design is unique and creative, and keeps the pair lightweight so you can stay comfortable all day.
- Caitlyn Minimalist Knot Pearl Drop Earrings ($19)
-
Get nautical with these pearl earrings! The simple gold knot is so unique and gorgeous, and I’m sure people will be asking you where you got these.
- Francesca’s Paris Metal Knot Stud Earrings ($10)
-
If you wanted more knot designs, here you go. This gold pair is a great staple that will go with nearly every outfit you can think of. Put your hair in a slick bun and you’ll be giving off-duty model.
- Banana Republic Huggie Earrings Multipack ($16)
-
This set of three hoops is great for those of us who can’t decide what hoop size they like best. Coming in a range of sizes, these hoops are adorned with gem stones along a simple gold hoop.
- Perimade & Co. Dainty Flower Stud Earrings ($13)
-
I know it’s pretty much winter now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t channel spring vibes in your outfits. Brighten up the grayest snowy days with these simple flower studs.
- Ana Luisa Sun Huggie Hoops ($39)
-
These small hoops are adorned with a gemstone and sun. This interesting design makes this pair stand out, but with their small size, they remain pretty minimalist and neutral.
Bracelets
- En Route Tennis Bracelet in Gold ($17)
-
A tennis bracelet is an absolute must when starting to build your jewelry collection. This one from En Route is simple and classic, plus it won’t break your bank account — amazing all around.
- Banana Republic Delicate Stone Bracelet ($16)
-
With pearls, clear stones, and pink stones, this bracelet is the best dainty companion to any outfit. Its layered look gives it new complexity and style.
- Flaire & Co. Sunburst Chain Bracelet ($17)
-
This simple, sunburst-designed gold chain bracelet can be layered or worn by itself. It is also anti-tarnish, so prepare for it to be a staple in your closet for years to come.
- Flaire & Co. Classic Cuff Bracelet ($17)
-
Let’s go Greek! From Flaire & Co.’s Greek-inspired collection, this cuff is giving serious muse vibes. Plus, the design is available in both gold and silver.
- En Route Whimsical Romance Stone Bracelet ($17)
-
With 10 stones adorning this gold chain bracelet, you may assume it isn’t very minimalist or neutral. However, the cool and understated tones of these stones mean this bracelet works with pretty much any outfit.
- Francesca’s Judith Clover Charm and Gold Bead Bracelet Set ($10)
-
Two cute bracelets for $10? It’s unheard of. These gold bracelets go amazing with each other or on their own. At this point, we all know I’m a sucker for a clover charm, and this bracelet delivers!
- Evry Jewels Starlight Bracelet ($5)
-
Choose between gold and silver for the chain of this bracelet, plus the gemstones come clear, red, or green. Layer this bracelet and get creative with your pairings to create a beautiful new look.
- D. Louise Outlined Bracelet ($16)
-
With double-gold chains, this bracelet gives you a layered effect without all the work of figuring out a pairing. Plus, its simple oval pendant is the best way to tie everything together.
- Kate Spade Everyday Spade Pave Slider Bracelet ($29)
-
Kate Spade is an absolute classic in the jewelry world, and this bracelet gives you the look without an expensive price tag. With a simple spade pendant and detailed gem stone clasp, you can’t go wrong.
- Fossil Love Knot Stainless Steel Station Bracelet ($16)
-
This silver bracelet has a tough and strong look to it. The simple knot charm will attract attention without distracting from the rest of your outfit.
Rings
- Flaire & Co. V Stacker Ring ($14)
-
Available in silver and gold, this ring puts a twist (or should I say, a V) on the classic ring. And, while layering is literally in the name, this ring could also stand alone.
- En Route Lover Girl Carnelian Ring ($15)
-
With a bright red carnelian stone, this ring is bursting with love. However, its small size means it won’t steal the show. Instead, it’ll simply blend in and enhance your look.
- Flaire & Co. Sunburst Signet Ring ($16)
-
This is giving all the retro vibes I needed. Plus, this ring avoids the constant battle of taking off all your rings before washing your hands, since it’s water-safe. Yes please!
- Urban Outfitters Delicate Pearl Ring Set ($20)
-
This set of six rings includes three simple gold rings and three gold rings with varying pearl details. Take the stress out of layering by simply sticking to the set, or go wild and create your own pairings with rings you already have in your dorm.
- Francesca’s Good Luck Babe Adjustable Cowgirl Ring Set ($10)
-
It’s time to say yeehaw with this set of western-inspired gold rings. These rings have horseshoes and are adjustable, meaning no more squeezing your fingers into too-tight rings.
- En Route Silver Sparkle Ring ($18)
-
This modern and unique piece features a gap between its two silver stars. Each star is adorned with a gem, meaning you’ll be sparkling and shining no matter what you pair this versatile ring with.
- Evry Jewels Empathy Ring ($7)
-
Is this the cutest ring I’ve ever seen? I think so. The simple hand details make this ring appear to be giving your finger a hug. This is going straight onto my Christmas wishlist.
- Pura Vida Moonstone Double Stone Ring ($10)
-
If you thought Pura Vida only made friendship bracelets, you’ve been missing out. This rose gold ring features both a moonstone and a small gem. According to the Pura Vida website, moonstone sharpens your intuition, but if you’re about to buy this ring, I’d say your intuition is already quite strong.
- H&M 3-Pack Rings ($6)
-
This set of three silver rings sets itself apart through its simplistic and slightly-chunky designs — plus one ring’s beautiful turquoise hue. This pop of color will enhance any outfit.
- En Route Milky Night Ring ($13)
-
If you’re looking to use jewelry to add a pop of color to your wardrobe, this ring is for you. Its gemstones come in colors like light pink and dark green, but all blend together beautifully with the gold metal in the ring.