12 Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas From TikTok To Give You Major Inspo

The weather is getting colder, the trees are looking more and more bare, the days are shorter — it’s official! The holiday season is right around the corner, and Thanksgiving is approaching faster than I can keep up with. With the holiday season comes the stress of midterms and final projects — but it’ll all be worth it that Thanksgiving Thursday. Thanksgiving is arguably one of the best holidays of the year. It’s sandwiched perfectly between Halloween and Christmas, and it’s time to celebrate friends, family, food, and especially fashion with these Thanksgiving 2024 outfit ideas.
If you’re anything like me, Thanksgiving day is really the time to go all out and enjoy all the delicious home-cooked meals being made. I’m getting full just thinking about it! Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese, rolls — honestly, the list goes on! This is why a major part of Thanksgiving prep is picking out the right outfit. It needs to be comfortable enough to wear for hours — especially after a long day of food and drinks. And I’d bet no matter where you’re going this Thanksgiving, you want to look good for the entire day. I mean, someone’s likely going to want to take a group pic to post on Insta, or take a shot of all the delicious food on the table that you’re sitting at.
Look, Thanksgiving is busy enough without extra stress over what you’re going to wear. With that being said, I’ll make it easy for you. Here are 12 outfit ideas for Thanksgiving 2024 — all inspired by TikTok — that are guaranteed to have you looking and feeling amazing.
- Oversized Sweater & Mini Skirt Combo
This combo is a staple for a reason. This outfit looks great with tights and platform boots. The bigger the oversized sweater, the better!
- Sleek Leather Jacket & Knee-High Boots
It wouldn’t be fall without leather jackets and knee-high boots! This outfit is a spin on the first style, but the addition of leather from the jacket and boots adds to that overall classy look.
- Flowy Skirt & Long-Sleeve Top
This is for the girlies that prefer longer skirts, and like to be a little more covered up. Add boots or heels and this makes for a super cozy outfit.
- Love Sweaters? Try a Sweater Dress!
Get comfy with a sweater dress. This outfit works for a Thanksgiving dinner out when you want to look good but also stay warm.
- Bodysuit & Jeans
I’m obsessed with this SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit ($43). It looks so good with jeans, a button up sweater, and black kitten heels!
- Shorts & Tights
This outfit is giving me early 2010s nostalgia. It started trending recently, and honestly, I get it! It’s quick to put together and perfect for a Thanksgiving get-together.
- Tube Top & UGGs
Tube tops are one of those clothing pieces that look so effortlessly elegant. Pair them with a cropped cardigan and UGGs!
- Turtleneck = Endless Outfits
Turtlenecks are incredibly diverse and can be paired with a skirt, jacket, jeans, leggings, corduroy… you name it
- Cardigan & Leggings
This outfit is giving goth in the best way. Great for layering jackets, long sleeves, and scarves.
- Off-the-Shoulder Sweater
These off-the-shoulder sweaters have been all over my TikTok FYP, and for good reason! You can dress them casually with a pair of jeans, or pair them with a skirt for a fancier look.
- Denim on Denim
I’m loving this throwback to the ‘90s, especially with the red bag! The different shades of color between the denim jacket and jeans really add to that denim-on-denim charm.
- Corduroy Dress
These corduroy dresses just scream autumn. For extra warmth, you can layer the dress with a long-sleeve top and tights, or wear it plain for those warmer fall days.