12 Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas From TikTok To Give You Major Inspo

The weather is getting colder, the trees are looking more and more bare, the days are shorter — it’s official! The holiday season is right around the corner, and Thanksgiving is approaching faster than I can keep up with. With the holiday season comes the stress of midterms and final projects — but it’ll all be worth it that Thanksgiving Thursday. Thanksgiving is arguably one of the best holidays of the year. It’s sandwiched perfectly between Halloween and Christmas, and it’s time to celebrate friends, family, food, and especially fashion with these Thanksgiving 2024 outfit ideas.

If you’re anything like me, Thanksgiving day is really the time to go all out and enjoy all the delicious home-cooked meals being made. I’m getting full just thinking about it! Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese, rolls — honestly, the list goes on! This is why a major part of Thanksgiving prep is picking out the right outfit. It needs to be comfortable enough to wear for hours — especially after a long day of food and drinks. And I’d bet no matter where you’re going this Thanksgiving, you want to look good for the entire day. I mean, someone’s likely going to want to take a group pic to post on Insta, or take a shot of all the delicious food on the table that you’re sitting at.

Look, Thanksgiving is busy enough without extra stress over what you’re going to wear. With that being said, I’ll make it easy for you. Here are 12 outfit ideas for Thanksgiving 2024 — all inspired by TikTok — that are guaranteed to have you looking and feeling amazing.