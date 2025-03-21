What Activities to do Outdoors during Springtime

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Although, Ohio may not be the most consistent state for weather, it looks like we are heading towards warmer days. With having the comfort of being at a reasonable temperature outside, many of us are wondering what we should do to take advantage of the weather. Here are some of my personal recommendations.

Take a nature walk

One of the best things to do while the weather is warming up is to enjoy the beautiful nature that has been hiding during the winter months. Whether you decide to go to your local park or along the sidewalks in your neighborhood, it’ll brighten your mood. Embracing the new flowers and the bright sun starting to flourish will allow you to prepare for the summer days ahead of us.

Go enjoy the outdoors with a picnic

Who doesn’t love food? Grabbing the person that you love, one of your best friends, or a relative could be the best way to embrace the blooming weather. Food is a great way to join people together to have a great conversation out in nature!

Gardening

Although, this may take some skills to be able to build your own garden, it can be more than just a hobby. With learning how to garden, it may allow for you to save some money at the grocery store on produce and allow for you to embrace the wonderful outdoors.

Play soccer

The most common sport that I have seen within the springtime is soccer. As it may not be the warmest during the spring months, it may be time on a warm day to simply kick the ball back and forth with your friend. Eventually, maybe you will want to take on the actual game of soccer.