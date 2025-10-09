Top 5 Sweetest Day Gifts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s me again lovely readers! Sweetest Day is almost upon us, which means love and kindness is in the air. This year the holiday falls on October 18th, so I wanted to give you guys a bit of time to think about what to give the people you love around you for this holiday. For anyone who doesn’t know what Sweetest Day is, an article by Lindsey Becker basically explains it as a holiday intended to spread kindness to our peers and loved ones. It is however, sort of seen now as another Valentine’s Day. I want to give you guys my top five ideas for Sweetest Day gifts:

Candy

Now candy is one of the most obvious and traditional ways to show our love and appreciation for others, so I thought I would share one of the best candy companies for chocolate in my opinion, Anthony Thomas Chocolates. They have one of the best almond chocolate bars I’ve ever had! They are based in Columbus, Ohio, but they do ship and deliver. The company sells a variety of candy like gummy bears, fudge, and butterscotch, and if you live in the area or are planning to visit, they have factory tours too!

Love Letter

Now if you know someone who is the sentimental kind, this would be the perfect gift for them. It’s a gift that shows thoughtfulness and a way to show how much you care. You also get to tell the person your favorite qualities about them that they may not know and allow them to have a gift that is priceless and lasting. If you are getting a gift for your significant other, a love letter is an absolutely romantic and heart melting idea.



Bath and Body Works

Now I love a good Bath and Body Works scent and luckily, they have feminine and masculine scents for everyone! It’s the perfect gift for those who love self-care items, as Bath and Body Works has a lot of different products (candles, body butter, lotion, hand sanitizer, etc.). You could go with their premade gift sets or create your own with items your gift recipient will love and want the most. Some of my favorite scents for women are some of the classics, Sweet Pea and Japanese Cherry Blossom, along with others such as Champagne Toast, Country Apple, and Madagascar Vanilla (which unfortunately is not available right now). On the other hand, for the men’s scents, they always have really strong scents, but the scent Mahogany Teakwood from the men’s shop is one I approve of. There also appears to be some new scents that sound promising!

Acts of Service

This gift is one of the best for you to give your parents, or for anyone to give those they love that work the hardest. Offering to do little tasks or take the load off for the day is a true gift and will definitely be appreciated. Whether doing it for your partner, family member, or friend, offering help and support so that they have less to do and more relaxation has no monetary pricing that can come close to it. It also is the perfect gift to show your gratitude, even if you may not have the money to do so.

Crumbl Cookie

What better way to say I adore you than with a giant Crumbl Cookie! I mean they have unique flavors every week, meaning at least one is bound to be a good fit for a gift. If not, you can always go for the classic chocolate chip or chunk cookie they have. You can also usually find random TikTok pages that reveal the cookie lineups ahead of time. This is especially a good gift for the kids in your lives who love a sweet treat.

I hope you guys found some of these gift ideas to be useful and that you all find someone to celebrate this Sweetest Day. For some more gift ideas in general, here is an article by an alumni of the Youngstown State University chapter, Chloe Simmerman. Find a way to show your love, kindness, and gratitude to those around you! Until next time!