The Voice: Battles Week 1

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back guys, the battle rounds for The Voice have officially kicked off, and they did not disappoint. None of the contestants came to play and I love it! Here are my thoughts on the battles and the winners:

We started the battles round off with a bang! This decision was a tough one for me because they were both so good! Liv commanded the stage with her presence and really owned the performance. That combined with her voice, it was an undeniable combination. There were lots of moments when I really was like, wait, McKenley might be winning. I feel like the tone of her voice matched the vibe of the song very well, and she had such a richness to her voice that added this warmth to the performance. I ultimately felt like it came down to stage presence and knowing how to standout more in her individual moments. I am so glad there was a steal because I would have been bummed to see either of them leave.

I agree that this was a great pairing. At the beginning, Hunter really stole the show for me. But then Bay came through with his solo moment and blew me away. I really liked the lightness of his voice and the style it brought to the song. This was a really hard pick for me because both were great in their own unique way. Hunter brought that traditional, strong and sturdy country sound, while Bay brought such a unique one. Ultimately, I picked Bay because of this.

I honestly thought that Lucas did very well on this song. I actually felt his voice fit a bit better with it, which shocked me because when watching the rehearsal, I felt differently. I will say, you would never guess that AJ was so young from this performance. He showed such good stage presence and power with his voice. I had to go with Lucas though because I can’t deny how much he shocked me and how much I loved his voice.

I could tell from the rehearsal package that this was going to be a showstopper. After watching, I was genuinely conflicted because it was so good, yet reality set in that only one winner could be chosen. I felt like Bijou stole the show at first, but Jaali just really came in and took over. She started off giving us just enough and then exploded into such a powerhouse! Though Bijou wasn’t in my original lineup, I wish someone would’ve stolen her after that performance.

I feel that Blaire showed us more of the depth to her voice with this performance. On the other hand, JW brought the true country sound and flare to the performance. I went with Blaire solely on the amount of rasp in her voice. I felt like it brought a new undertone to the vocals and brought some warmth and uniqueness.

I loved the tone of Adi’s voice in this performance. Even though Grace was on my team, I felt like Adi shined in this performance. The power in his vocals was able to hold its own against the uniqueness of Grace’s. I do see though, how Grace was picked for the long haul

I honestly started questioning how I missed out on adding them to my team lineup. It truly is an insanity to me. The longer the performance went on, the more upset I got with myself! This performance was such a vibe, and these two were both equally matched in their vocals and presence. I immediately changed my lineup in the app listening to this (sorry Grace and Jonah!). We’ll just say I did two steals. This performance was so soulful that I honestly couldn’t choose, and this is my opinion so I can declare a tie if I want to. I am so glad that John stole Moses though! I can tell by this performance alone, this season will not disappoint.

This was such a fun episode to watch and I can’t wait for next week! Don’t forget to check out the competition next Monday at 9pm ET. I’ll see you guys next time!