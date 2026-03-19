The Voice: My Team Picks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back guys! The Voice came back for its 29th season a couple of weeks ago and I have actually started getting back into it. I used to watch it with my mom a lot and I feel like it’s really fun to hear these talented voices get discovered. This season they’ve switched it up to only 3 coaches who are all previous winners. I don’t know how I feel about it, but it guarantees that things will be interesting. With that said, I thought I would create my own team based on my opinions of the blind auditions. Here is my lineup, in no particular order:

Her story proves that rejection is not always the end, and she very well proved that with her audition. I loved her song choice, and I felt like it matched her voice so well. She has such powerful vocals, yet there is a little twang to them. The option to do this piano version of the song helped to show that tremendously. I am eager to see this redemption story unfold!

Now I love a good R&B singer, but the way Mike brought this song to life was something spectacular. He really should be doing background vocals for Giveon. From the richness of his voice to the runs at the end, he really came to show everyone what he could do.

I absolutely loved his voice with this song! I genuinely would add his version to my playlist. The little vocal tricks and runs he did. I felt like I was at a New Edition concert or some 90s R&B festival. KJ is a top contender for sure and is not to be played with!

Kendra’s performance had me captivated by the first couple of seconds. The rasp in her voice was just like perfection. On top of that, the ending of her performance actually gave me chills!

Mikenley has such a sweet voice, yet it has this sort of edge to it. It sounds kind of like a mixture of pop, country, and soul wrapped into one. She really brought personality into the song and made it her own.

Now by no means am I a country music person, but I honestly would buy a record from him. He could honestly crossover to the R&B/soul genre with a voice like that. That might sound a bit crazy, but I feel like the rasp in his voice would be great for the genre, kind of like what Teddy Swims has been able to accomplish.

I honestly loved that he stepped outside of the box and did a whole performance in a different language. Though I didn’t understand the words, his tone and the power in his voice were very impactful.

Syd gave a very powerhouse performance. I loved the runs and confidence that she displayed. It really felt like I was watching a natural born superstar.

I loved Ashley’s style of singing and the control she had. I felt like she knew just the right moments to expand her range and volume. I am interested in seeing her growth this season.

Here voice really stood out to me and was very unique. It really matched the whole hippie vibe that her outfit gave. Though the song selection is not the genre of music I listen to, I still think that she can go far in the competition.

There were so many other talented voices, but these are the performances that stuck with me the most. If you want to watch the show, you can watch it on Mondays at 9 pm ET on NBC or streaming next day on Peacock. All of the Blind Auditions episodes are available now to stream on Peacock. See you guys next time!