The Satisfaction of Sophomore Sisterhood

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

After a not so stellar campus experience during my freshman semesters and a change in relationship status, I dedicated to revisit a colligate community that I had previously disregarded: sororities. At Youngstown State University, three National Panhellenic Council sororities can be examined through formal recruitment during the September of fall semester. The sisters Alpha Xi Delta, Delta Zeta, and Zeta Tau Alpha all accept new members for the upcoming academic year, and despite recognizing a few smiling faces, I didn’t know much about Greek life, these chapters, their values, or their members. As a sophomore, I felt nervous, worried that the decisions of old me would ruin my chances for this exciting experience. Throughout the process of recruitment and the results of bid day, I have learned why rushing as a sophomore provided me with a more successful and satisfying experience!

Cassie Howard / Her Campus

Confidence

At the end of high school and the beginning of my college experience, my personality could be summed up in three short words: shy, introverted, and withdrawn. Large groups of strangers and high exposure to knew things tended to wear me down. I had a hard time keeping a conversation with someone I didn’t know and struggled to find common ground with anyone that didn’t share similar life experiences. However all of this changed after the progression of my freshman year, through lessons learned, friendships made, and personal growth. These changes, spurred my new responsibilities and opportunities, allowed me to improve my self confidence and present myself as a bright potential new member (PNM) throughout the formal recruitment process.

Balance

For the 2024 school year, Youngstown State University decided to present sorority recruitment as a series of twelve lowkey events, ending in preference round and bid day activities. While this new model was found preferable for PNM’s, the longevity lead to balancing a chaotic schedule around classes, work, and relationships. For the incoming freshman in my recruitment class, I saw the toll this balancing act inflicted on their new college life. As a sophomore with prior experience, I handled this weighted schedule with commitment and expertise in a way that would have been difficult a year prior. This ease allowed me to rearrange my schedule and attend all the events throughout recruitment.

Cassie Howard / Her Campus

Maturity

In the wake of high school graduation and the arrival of new college responsibilities, it can be so easy for students to ignore or forget the important aspects of their colligate experience. As a sophomore, with time spent in the class room and comfort established at my campus job, I felt capable of handling this new experience in the midst of my existing obligations. I presented myself as a more developed and kinder candidate for sisterhood as I had already learned to overcome obstacles and mistakes during my time in college, mirroring the actions of a mature adult.

This article is not meant to deter incoming freshman from going Greek or telling current ones to skip continuous opening bidding (COB), rather telling any sophomore readers that they haven’t missed out on their chance for sisterhood in college. Don’t let yesterday’s hesitation allow you to miss out the greatness of tomorrow! In college, growth and development are around every corner, waiting to be experienced. I am excited to announce that I am now a sister of YSU’s Delta Zeta chapter and I cannot wait to enjoy the friendships, opportunities, memories, and lessons that sorority life has offered me!