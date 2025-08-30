The Sanrio Character Awards (The 2025 Votes Are In!)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Once a year, Sanrio fans around the world race to their web browsers to put in their votes for the Top Sanrio of the Year, proudly displaying their love for the colorful cuties. The tradition started back in 1986, when Sanrio had decided to put out a Character Ranking poll in their Japan-Only printed magazine, Strawberry News. The magazine started in March of 1975 where it showcased the latest news, art, contests and fan mail surrounding Sanrio and its beloved characters. Though The Strawberry News is still being printed to this day, the poll has been moved to a website format for easier access. The poll showcases a list of almost every Sanrio character, totaling over 450 characters!

What’s the latest?

In recent news, the newest poll, also named The 2025 Sanrio Character Awards, has come to an end, and the Votes are in! In this article, I will be listing the top 5 Sanrio characters of 2025, with #1 being an unprecedented twist. Let’s get into it!

Top 5 Rankings

5. Hello Kitty

Some may be shocked by this, but yes, Hello Kitty is only number 5! The charming white cat girl has been the face of Sanrio practically since her debut in 1975. Her simplistic design and red bow can be found everywhere on dozens of merchandise, TV shows and books. It’s not a surprise that this lovable feline is ranked in the top 5!

4. Kuromi

If you’re a vetted Sanrio fan, this one won’t come as a surprise.

Up next, we have the beloved punk bunny, Kuromi! With her dark color scheme and mischievous attitude, she’s snatched up millions of people’s hearts. Kuromi was originally made to be a “evil” counterpart to another Sanrio bunny, My Melody — A softer, sweeter type of character. They’re often put together in media, and in the most recent animated Netflix show, My Melody & Kuromi, they are more depicted as close friends.

3. Pochacco

Finally in the top three, we’re starting out with Pochacco!

Despite not being as popular in media as other Sanrio characters, Pochacco has had a decently high-ranking streak since 1997, when he won 4th place. Pochacco is a white beagle with black ears, who is often depicted as sporty and playful in media. He has a favorite food of banana ice cream, and his design was originally based on the Peanuts character, Snoopy! In past ranking years, he has won 1st place 5 times in individual countries, with his highest overall rating being 2nd place in 2024.

2. Cinnamoroll

The adorable king has been dethroned. Rejoice!

At second place, we have a fan favorite- Cinnamoroll! This adorable white puppy dog has had a whopping seven first place rankings, with Cinnamoroll ranking #1 the past five years! Overall, he’s been consistently high in the rankings since the pole began. He’s made plenty of appearances in TV shows and other media and is very worthy of his 2nd place ranking. And now, our #1 ranking character is. . .

1. Pompompurin

Drum rolls, please!

At number one, we have our winner—Pompompurin! This lovable, chubby pup has finally ended Cinnamoroll’s reign and has taken over the #1 spot! Pompompurin has previously won first place three other times. In fact, he had won #1 in the first ranking he was ever in! He’s made a few major appearances in the Sanrio media universe and is often associated with two things: Pudding and running an ice cream business.

Even though the ranking pole for this year is over, you can always put in your vote for “Character of the Year” in the 2026 lineup if you resonate with me! The pole is usually open from April 11th to May 26th every year, so keep an eye out for next year!