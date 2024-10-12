Sustainable Penguins: 4 Places to Thrift Near YSU

While it may not be the most original or unique option on the list, Plato’s Closet, a thrift store franchise started in 1998, offers a large variety of trendy, name brand items at a reduced price. At YSU, there are locations in both Niles and Boardman, OH, where the possibilities, for style, sustainability, and steals are endless. Additionally, these local stores provide a great opportunity to collect spirit gear to show your campus spirit without breaking the bank. If you’re looking to reduce your closet size or get ride of items you know longer wear, Plato’s offers a 10% retail price for desired items and sends you home with cash in your pocket.

Located at 365 E Boardman Street in Downtown Youngstown, the Youngstown Flea features a plethora of small businesses and vendors, including thrifted vintage collections, on specific Saturdays throughout the year. Stands like “Too Busy Thrifting” and “The Neighborhood” are regulars of the event and showcase a local collection of vintage denim, sports merchandise, and outerwear. Discover a local treasure or a new brand through these sustainable and affordable vendors that put yesterday’s seasoned clothes into today’s closets.

Another franchise staple in the world of thrifts, a Goodwill can be found in almost every town in the area, providing the opportunity for new finds and cheap prices again and again. Although much less selective than the last two options on our list, Goodwill locations feature large quantities of product and affordable prices making it perfect for discovering new closet additions. They can be found in Austintown, Boardman, Salem, Niles, and Warren all near the YSU campus!

Okay, you caught me. This listing isn’t a physical store, but attending or putting on a clothing swap can be a great way to promote local sustainability and second hand clothes. To put a clothing swap on for your campus or community, start with a collection of donated clothes from the closets of you and your friends. After securing a date and location for your event, begin advertising it with flyers, social media posts, campus app shoutouts, and other forms of communication. At the physical event, invite friends, families, and community members to bring unwanted items from their own closets and switch them out for something new. After the swap’s conclusion when everyone’s items have found new homes, collect all the leftover articles of clothing and give a mass donation to a local homeless shelter or community program. To see this program in action, visit Penguin City Brewery on October 13th from 12pm-4pm and check out The Neighborhood’s second annual clothing swap!

To promote local sustainability, find new clothing discoveries, and stay up to date with all the trends, try out these local options to improve your closet and help out the Earth!