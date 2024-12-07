This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.
Are you looking for a fun, sweet recipe to kick off the holiday season? Growing up as a kid, my mom and I used to make sugar cookie cut-outs. These cut-outs can be festive and placed into their own cookie cutters to design the cookie of your wishes! This recipe is especially great with children, and it’s amazing!
Recipe:
-1.5 cups of margarine
-2 cups of sugar
-4 large eggs
-2 tsp. vanilla
-5.5 cups of flour
-2 tsp. baking powder
-1 tsp. salt
Instructions:
- In a mixing bowl, pull together and mix the margarine and sugar. (this step is most beneficial with an electric mixer for easier mixing)
- Once margarine and sugar are properly mixed, add the four eggs and vanilla to the mixture. Beat the eggs and vanilla into the mixture until it is light and fluffy.
- Combine the baking powder, flour, and salt in a separate bowl. Once the powders are combined, gradually add to the fluffy mixture. Make sure that you mix all the ingredients together thoroughly.
- Take this mixture of the ingredients and chill it in the fridge for at least 1 hour.
- Once mixture is chilled, roll out entire dough at about a ¼ inch thickness, so that you can place the cookie cutters on top.
- Take each of the individual cut-outs and place them on a greased baking sheet.
- Bake the cookies at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes, or until golden brown.
- Take the cookies out of the oven to cool and enjoy!