This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter.

Are you looking for a fun, sweet recipe to kick off the holiday season? Growing up as a kid, my mom and I used to make sugar cookie cut-outs. These cut-outs can be festive and placed into their own cookie cutters to design the cookie of your wishes! This recipe is especially great with children, and it’s amazing!

Recipe:

-1.5 cups of margarine

-2 cups of sugar

-4 large eggs

-2 tsp. vanilla

-5.5 cups of flour

-2 tsp. baking powder

-1 tsp. salt

Instructions: