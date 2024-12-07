Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Are you looking for a fun, sweet recipe to kick off the holiday season? Growing up as a kid, my mom and I used to make sugar cookie cut-outs. These cut-outs can be festive and placed into their own cookie cutters to design the cookie of your wishes! This recipe is especially great with children, and it’s amazing!

Christmas cookie making
Photo by Kaboompics.com from Pexels

Recipe:

-1.5 cups of margarine

-2 cups of sugar

-4 large eggs

-2 tsp. vanilla

-5.5 cups of flour

-2 tsp. baking powder

-1 tsp. salt

Instructions:

  1. In a mixing bowl, pull together and mix the margarine and sugar. (this step is most beneficial with an electric mixer for easier mixing)
  2. Once margarine and sugar are properly mixed, add the four eggs and vanilla to the mixture. Beat the eggs and vanilla into the mixture until it is light and fluffy.
  3. Combine the baking powder, flour, and salt in a separate bowl. Once the powders are combined, gradually add to the fluffy mixture. Make sure that you mix all the ingredients together thoroughly.
  4. Take this mixture of the ingredients and chill it in the fridge for at least 1 hour.
  5. Once mixture is chilled, roll out entire dough at about a ¼ inch thickness, so that you can place the cookie cutters on top.
  6. Take each of the individual cut-outs and place them on a greased baking sheet.
  7. Bake the cookies at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes, or until golden brown.
  8. Take the cookies out of the oven to cool and enjoy!
