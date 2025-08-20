Small School Recruitment Tips

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Preparing you for the Greek adventure of a lifetime.

These days, sorority recruitment at any university can feel a bit daunting. From skillfully choreographed TikTok performances to flashy brand endorsements, social media has exponentially elevated the act of going through recruitment, whether it’s for better or for worse. Whether you follow Kylan Darnell or “Bama Morgan,” popularity of Rush Tok since the rise of TikTok is undeniable.

For schools like Youngstown State University, where the recruitment process doesn’t even start until after classes begin in September, all of this buildup can feel a little overwhelming and frankly just flat out unrealistic. Unlike recruitment at large universities (you know the ones I’m thinking about), small school sororities lack the mobs of background dancers and intense multi-event recruitment schedules. However, none of these differences mean that small school recruitment is any less worthwhile. In fact, the benefits of manageable chapter sizes and a shorter Greek Row means that PNMs have a better chance at discovering their true belonging in Greek Life. The tips below aren’t drawn from extravagant rush experiences or meant to help plan million dollar OOTDs, rather prepare you for a relatable, affordable, and accessible version of Greek Life that is beloved by many at smaller universities.

Be yourself It may be cheesy, but this rule is tried and true for a reason. Although technically applicable to large school experiences as well, authenticity is the heart of small school Greek Life and without it, active members have a hard time gauging your interest and personality. With smaller pledge class sizes, it’s important that chapters understand who you are as a person before they decide if you are the right match for their sorority. Give honest answers when talking with sisters, not just the rehearsed speech your heard on TikTok or the response you think they want to here back. More than anything, chapters are searching for a girl who is confident and capable with herself, excited about what she can bring to their sorority. While recruitment is often a once in a lifetime event, sisterhood isn’t just four years; rather, it’s a for-life experience that extends far past your collegiate engagement. Attend everything While the word everything might be a slight exaggeration (excusals for work, class, and important family events are certainly okay), PNM’s should make the most of their recruitment experience and attend every event on the schedule. From Info Nights to Open Houses, recruitment nights are designed to encourage connection and communication between active sisters and those looking for their belonging in Greek Life. Attend each one with an open mind and a positive attitude and you’ll be amazed at the friendships that bloom in result. For those looking to truly make Greek Life their community, these events become even more important as they represent the building blocks of relationships that span the distance between chapters. Cassie Howard / Her Campus Study up When the process first begins, the language used in recruitment can feel like it’s from another planet, but you don’t have to be left in the dark for long. Use the recruitment guides either provided in print or posted on social media pages to truly understand the lingo being used in Greek Life. Comprehending these terms will not only help you understand the recruitment process more, but better prepare you for your transition to an active member. While the muddle of acronyms and abbreviations may seem daunting, this language is designed to help unite the recruitment process across all chapters at all schools. For those who think words and titles don’t really matter, just take a look at all the recent changes Fraternity and Sorority Life has made as a whole in order to create a more accessible and approachable environment for PNM’s like you to enjoy the experience. Style with a smile Dress to impress still remains true through small school recruitment, but in a different way than you see it done at large scale Greek Life schools. Here, designer brands or flashy outfits will likely just make you feel more out of place. In fact, some of the chapters even opt to wear jeans and T-shirts at events because they feel it best reflects their experience. When a school doesn’t have thousands of PNM’s signing up for recruitment each year, it’s important to make the process affordable and approachable for the girls who aren’t yet sure that sorority life is right for them. Instead, dress in clothes that express your style, personality, and intentions for joining their chapter. Since events often span three to four hours, wear comfortable shoes that match the terrain of campus and always be sure to check the dress code posted for each event as certain recruitment nights will be more formal than others. Ask questions Active sisters want to hear your thoughts and questions throughout the recruitment process! While your recruitment counselor is there to help you make decisions and work through the planning and debriefing of each event, each chapter is different and only their members can best answer questions about sisterhood, philanthropy, and values. Be sure to ask thoughtful questions that shine a good light on you as a PNM and give active members the chance to provide worthwhile information to your ultimate decision. If you’re interested in future leadership positions or chances to travel, don’t be shy about asking how a sorority offers and promotes those opportunities. As both you and the sororities make their decisions for preference round, it’s important that they understand the type of member you intend to be and how you will play a role in their chapter. When it comes to questions, ask away! Universal Pictures

While there is no guaranteed path to obtaining a bid and no proven way to choose the chapter that’s best for you, the success of your recruitment experience is based on preparing your authentic and inspired self. Let yourself learn and grow from this opportunity as you meet new people, visit new places, and try new things on your way to discovering what you really want from your college experience.