This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking for some fun self-care tips for spring? Well then, I have got you covered in this article. I will be discussing 3 different self-care tips that work for me. These tips can help you make your transition to spring a lot smoother. These tips will also help you while we are in the final weeks of the spring semester. The tips that I am giving are only my opinion, but I wanted to share them!

1. Take Walks

Once the weather starts to warm up, a great self-care tip is to take a walk in nature. This can help you just by breathing in the fresh air and by getting some exercise in! By taking a walk, you can be more in-tune with yourself and just enjoy the sunshine if it is warm. But by taking a walk outside, you can clear your mind more and release the stress that you may have as a college student. But even if it is not warm yet, you could go to the gym and walk the track that may be located at your own college campus.

2. Spring Cleaning

This may not sound like a fun self-care tip, but it can help a lot if you enjoy cleaning. By doing a spring cleaning, you can declutter your space a little bit. Also, you maybe will find clothes or items you don’t need anymore, and decide to donate them. By decluttering and organizing your space, you can release stress by occupying yourself with items that aren’t stressing you out. As college students, our rooms are more likely to be messy because we all have busy college lives and don’t have time to clean all the time. Once the clutter is all gone, you may feel so much better about yourself.

3. Coloring

This self-care activity might sound a little cheesy, but coloring can help you destress more than you think. Since spring is coming up, you can color a spring-themed coloring page and maybe put on some relaxing music to help you destress. This is a perfect activity for college students since around this time, all of us are either burned out or stressed a lot of the time. If you are feeling extra, you can have a coloring night spring edition with your friends, and you all can destress together.

To conclude, these are just a few self-care tips for the spring that I have done before, and all these tips have helped me tremendously to destress from college. We are getting closer to spring and to the end of the semester, so we need to help each other out because we got this. Just a few more weeks, then it will be time for summer break! Have a great rest of your semester and enjoy it because it will go by fast. Thank you for reading!