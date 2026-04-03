My Top 3 Favorite Comfort Meals in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you looking for some cheap, good comfort meals? Well then, I have got you covered! I would like to share some items that I have enjoyed in college. Here is a list of my top 3 favorite comfort meals as a college student. These comfort foods can range from pasta to a Chipotle bowl.

1. Small Shell Alfredo Pasta

This meal is a college classic because it is relatively cheap and costs under 5 dollars to buy. All you need to make this meal is a box of small pasta shells, Alfredo sauce, and any seasonings you would like to put in it. I would usually put salt, pepper, red hot, and Parmesan cheese in it. This meal is easy to make and will for sure leave you with leftovers to last a few days. This meal is one of my favorite meals to make, just because it’s easy to make and you never get tired of it.

2. Spaghetti Noodles and Tomato Sauce

This meal is another college staple; it is very cheap and is also under 5 dollars. All you need to make this meal is a box of spaghetti noodles, tomato sauce, and any seasonings you want to add. I would usually just put salt, pepper, and Parmesan cheese on this meal. This meal is very easy to make, but if you prefer your spaghetti with meat in it as well, that is okay, but it would cost around 10 dollars to buy. So, if you want to ditch the meat and just make spaghetti with tomato sauce, I recommend that to save money.

3. Chicken Bowl Copycat of Chipotle Chicken Bowl

This meal is a great meal to make if you want a lot of leftovers. This meal is somewhat cheap; you can get all the ingredients for under 10 dollars, depending on the store you get groceries at. All you need to make this meal is ground chicken, rice, lettuce, corn, sour cream, and any seasonings or extra toppings you want to put in it. This meal is one of my favorites, but if you don’t want to cook for a long time, then I wouldn’t recommend making this meal.

To wrap things up, here is a list of my top 3 favorite comfort meals. I hope you enjoyed reading this article, and try some of these meals because they are cheap and good to make as a college student. These meals are all great and are worth investing in and putting in your time to make them. If you want to see another article that is posted about easy college meals, check this article out: https://www.hercampus.com/school/youngstown/easy-college-meals/. Thank you for reading!