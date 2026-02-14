Easy College Meals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hello, everyone! Welcome back to our page here for our Youngstown Chapter. Today, I wanted to share some of my favorite college meals that I discovered throughout my undergraduate degree that some of you may enjoy! Some of these meals are easier than others, but I think that these are some great options that I have found recently.

Number 3: Spaghetti and Meatballs

Although, this meal is a very common indulgence, it is one of my favorite meals to make. I like how affordable and delicious that this meal is at the same time. If you are craving or wanting Italian food, then this may be a good item to consider making for dinner. Additionally, if you make a larger portion of this, it be used and spread across numerous meals. I typically use either ground beef or ground turkey for the meatballs, but it honestly depends on your interest.

Number 2: Pierogies

Now, this meals is one of my go-to items solely because of how easy they are to customize. You can add many toppings to this to cater this meal to your cravings and wants. I typically will add sour cream, hot sauce, and parmesan cheese to my entree. Additionally, I know other common toppings are ranch, onions, mushrooms, breadcrumbs, broccoli, and more. I definitely recommend adding some veggies as it helps to create more of a vibrant meal.

Number 1: Taco Bowls

This is hands-down one of my best and favorite meals that I make while I am at school. I love how delicious and simple that these meals are. This is very helpful especially when my days are very busy. I love to include white rice, ground meat, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, corn, and tomato to my bowls. They are absolutely delish, and obviously I like to add seasoning as well.

I know that these options are rather simple, but sometimes simple is better! I think that these meals are very customizable which is part of my reason as to why I like them so much. I appreciate you reading this article. Please stay tuned for more content that we will be posting here soon.