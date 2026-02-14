Easy College Meals

Hello, everyone! Welcome back to our page here for our Youngstown Chapter. Today, I wanted to share some of my favorite college meals that I discovered throughout my undergraduate degree that some of you may enjoy! Some of these meals are easier than others, but I think that these are some great options that I have found recently.
Number 3: Spaghetti and Meatballs
Although, this meal is a very common indulgence, it is one of my favorite meals to make. I like how affordable and delicious that this meal is at the same time. If you are craving or wanting Italian food, then this may be a good item to consider making for dinner. Additionally, if you make a larger portion of this, it be used and spread across numerous meals. I typically use either ground beef or ground turkey for the meatballs, but it honestly depends on your interest.
Number 2: Pierogies
Now, this meals is one of my go-to items solely because of how easy they are to customize. You can add many toppings to this to cater this meal to your cravings and wants. I typically will add sour cream, hot sauce, and parmesan cheese to my entree. Additionally, I know other common toppings are ranch, onions, mushrooms, breadcrumbs, broccoli, and more. I definitely recommend adding some veggies as it helps to create more of a vibrant meal.
Number 1: Taco Bowls
This is hands-down one of my best and favorite meals that I make while I am at school. I love how delicious and simple that these meals are. This is very helpful especially when my days are very busy. I love to include white rice, ground meat, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, corn, and tomato to my bowls. They are absolutely delish, and obviously I like to add seasoning as well.
I know that these options are rather simple, but sometimes simple is better! I think that these meals are very customizable which is part of my reason as to why I like them so much. I appreciate you reading this article. Please stay tuned for more content that we will be posting here soon.