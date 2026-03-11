Everything Shower Must-Haves

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With just coming back from spring break, I know that we all have just been reminded of all the million and one things that still need to get done before the end of the semester. While the relaxing vacation that spring break was able to offer is still carrying me through this week, I already know that by the time of my first quiz or big assignment, I will already be tapped out. However, while you can’t always just disappear for a whole week and run away from your stress, you can always take a nice breather at least once a week to recoup. One thing that I like to do to take the stress off is taking an everything shower! Putting on your favorite playlist and taking time to give yourself some self-care is so important to do. With that being said, here are some products I never fail to use when I take my everything showers:

A Hair/Face Mask:

It is nice to ease your way into the groove of an everything shower by using a hair or face mask. You can continue to do chores, schoolwork, or just relax all with a hair mask in or a face mask on. It also adds a nice finishing touch when things are all said and done: shining hair or softer skin. The mask provides a nice and relaxing defense against any negative stresses that may be coming your way!

Exfoliating body scrub:

When it’s finally time to wash out the masks, I also like to use an exfoliating scrub to wash away both the dead skin and academic deadlines distressing my mind. It is a nice upgrade from the body wash that is used regularly and there are so many options for different scents to use. I personally love using the Tree Hut body scrubs because they smell so nice and make my skin feel so hydrated and soft.

Post shower moisturizer:

Lastly, before it’s all said and done, using a hydrating body lotion is practically essential for an everything shower. Just like the body scrubs, there are several scent options and I like to use basically anything EOS. Just like a conclusion is necessary at the end of an essay, moisturizer is necessary at the end of an everything shower. To an extent, it helps retain the care and attention you just did.

So the next time school, work, or family has you stressed, consider taking an everything shower. I promise you will be refreshed and ready to take on the challenges the week may bring!