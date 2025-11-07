DWTS Week 8

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back to the ballroom, my lovely readers! It was Rock & Roll Hall of Fame night in the ballroom, and we even had a special guest judge: Flavor Flav! He truly was something as a judge, but I’m glad he enjoyed himself. This week was filled with lots of solid performances, but here are my favorite dances of the night:

Favorite Dances: Jordan & Ezra (Jazz) and Robert & Whitney (Paso Doble)

Jordan and Ezra were phenomenal in this dance. She truly channeled her inner Tina Turner and hit all the right moves. She had energy, charisma, and all the tricks. I loved all the spins and that lift (shout out to all to the troupe and Brandon)! I’m hoping next week will be a real show stopper for them.

Robert and Whitney performed a great paso doble. It gave all the power and strength I wanted and was also fierce. Also…that backward walk down the stairs! It was truly impressive because I could never. They gave me every classic paso doble move I was looking for, and I love it. They for sure are one of the top couples, and this week was just another reminder.

Elimination: Danielle and Pasha

This would almost be a shock if I didn’t assume Andy was staying every week at this point. I would say I’m disappointed that these two went home. However, I also wouldn’t say that I thought they were going to win, so I knew it was going to happen eventually. I really loved how much she embraced this experience and that America did not do her dirty and send her home too early because she was a true competitor. Hopefully, they can dance again in the finale though because they were a good pairing.

Now next week is going to be the 20th birthday party for the show (which I’m just realizing that I’m older than this show is…), and I am excited to see what’s in store. We already have our Tom slated to return! Catch up on last week’s episode here if you haven’t though, so that you are up to date. Until next time guys!