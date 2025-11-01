DWTS Week 7

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Youngstown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back, my lovely readers! Things got a little spooky this week in the ballroom, as it was Halloween night. There were lots of memorable moments to unpack, but before we dive in, click here to view last week’s recap of Wicked night. Now let’s get into some of my thoughts and reactions from this week:

Elaine’s Injury

I was not expecting the news we got this week. One thing I just have to say is…why did we choreograph a dance with so much twisting when we knew she already was injured! I understand after seeing how beautiful the dance would have been, but I still think we could’ve done a more mild version of an Argentine Tango. But, like the queen she is, Elaine did well even in the dress rehearsal. Was it perfectly polished? Of course not, but for what it was being a rehearsal and all, it was very good. I hope she recovers and rests up enough for next week. I am scared for her, especially after missing the extra scoring from this week. I fear she or Danielle could be next up on the chopping block based off how this season’s been going.

Cheryl’s Return

When I found out about her return, I was a bit shocked and confused, considering it felt like there was bad blood between her and the show. I didn’t really know how to feel about the moment. On one hand, I love to see the seasoned vets back in the ballroom, but on the other hand, how could you come back after being on not so great terms recently? Besides that, I hope she enjoyed being back home and that we can see her back in the ballroom some more.

Jen and Jan

I definitely think that this was one of their best dances. You could tell Jan was more in his zone, as contemporary is his thing. I feel they did exceptionally well. Perhaps they turned up the heat after Maks Chmerkovskiy’s controversial comments on Jan being a pro. I won’t lie, I’m curious to see what Maks has to say next, but hopefully everyone eases up on Jan. Do I think he should’ve been casted as a non-ballroom dancer to teach ballroom dance? Absolutely not, but he is still talented.

Daniella and Pasha’s dance

I was shocked that this dance didn’t get a higher score. I truly loved it, and I loved that Danielle came up with the backstory. The element of the blood trick was inventive and creative. I thought they gave a beautiful Viennese Waltz and looked incredibly dreamy. It was actually my favorite of the night.

Elimination: Jen and Jan

I was very relieved when they were announced to be going home because I was worried for a second that it would be Elaine and Alan. That simply would’ve stung considering she was injured and all. But can we talk about Whitney’s reaction? I mean, it definitely gave these two are feuding. When I saw her cover her smile and try to keep it together, I was like “wow that’s crazy!”

Well, that’s all I have for now guys. We have only three weeks left until the finale, which I really don’t know how I feel about that. I guess only time will tell who will take home that mirror ball this season.